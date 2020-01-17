Jaedon Knox hasn’t decided on a college yet but he hopes to play college football, major in kinesiology and one day become a basketball coach and teach similar lessons he has learned from his current head coach at Marshall High School, Bobby Carson.
“He’s taught me a lot of things but one thing I’ve learned from coach Carson is he always wants me to get better and improve my game every day,” Knox said.
“He’s a great on-ball defender,” Carson said of Knox. “He’s a great off-ball defender. He brings energy and athleticism. He’s tough. He’s hard-nosed. He does a good job of going to the basket on offense. That kind of energy, the teammates can feed off that.”
Knox still has the remainder of his senior year ahead of him and he wants to help his Mavericks continue their success.
“I expect us to keep winning and go deep into the playoffs,” Knox said. “Our greatest strength is when we put pressure on the ball, run the press and make them turn the ball over.
“Teamwork, dedication, hard work,” he added when asked what the keys have been to the team’s success so far.
The senior said he has grown individual, on and off the court.
“I’m doing better defending and scoring-wise and being a better teammate,” he said. I’m a vocal leader. I want them (his teammates) to remember me as a person who always worked hard.”
The Mavericks are 20-6 overall and off to a 4-0 start in district play.
“We have more team chemistry because we played with each other throughout the summer and that transferred over to school basketball,” Knox said.
Despite their strong start, Knox said they can’t afford to get over-confident.
“We can’t slack off,” Marshall’s senior offered. “Play everybody the same way. Don’t overlook any team because anything can happen on any night.”
Knox and his Mavericks will be tested tonight when they go up against the Hallsville Bobcats, a team that owns an 18-8 overall record and a district record of 3-1.
“We have to watch for their shooters and keep their people off the glass because they’ve got some good rebounders,” Knox said.
“Everybody from Hallsville is going to be here,” Carson added. “They’re going to pack the stands. It’s been a while that they’ve been to the basketball playoffs and they’re sitting there in second place with a chance to get a piece of first if they can knock us off. They’re well coached. They’re huge. They’ve got a kid who’s 6-7 or 6-8. They’ve got one of the district’s better shooters. They’ve got a solid point guard and really good pieces to go around those. They’re just solid. They beat Longview earlier in the season and they beat John Tyler. They’re legit. We’ll get their best game.”
Carson is confident the Bobcats will also get Knox’s best game.
“I was reluctant to move him into the starting lineup because I liked the energy that he was brining off the bench with the second group but I can’t turn my nose to the energy he brings to the starting lineup,” Carson said.
“I’m always trying to tell the players it’s not who starts the ballgame, it’s who finishes the ballgame but he does bring tremendous energy and athleticism, attitude and intangibles. I wouldn’t want him guarding me because he’s relentless on defense. He never gives up.”
The Mavericks and Bobcats varsity squads will go head-to-head at Maverick Gymnasium following the varsity girls game.