Marshall’s Derrick Krantz will spend the better portion of the day traveling as he flies to Shenzhen, China, where he will compete in his second UFC fight as he goes up against Song Kenan.
“(I’m) excited and nervous,” Krantz said.
Krantz owns an overall record of 24-11 while his opponent is 14-5.
“Just fight a smart fight,” Krantz said when asked what the key is to earning the win. “Bring the pressure on him and try to put him away.”
Because of all the travel involved, Krantz said he has been working on training his body to adapt to the 13-hour time difference.
“Being on an airplane, there are other things I’ll have to try to do to get over the jet leg but I am going to start trying to start fixing my sleeping schedule tonight,” Krantz said earlier in the week.
“I’m going to start trying to sleep through the days and stay up all night. That way I can get adjusted when I get over there.”
His upcoming fight in China is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31, and will be his first since making his UFC debut on May 18. It will be available for streaming on ESPN+.