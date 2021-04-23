Marshall’s own UFC fighter Derrick Krantz is set to return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years tonight when he goes up against Nolan Norwood tonight at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City, Louisiana.
“I spent quite a bit of time with the family,” Krantz said. “It was a much-needed time off. I’m a fighter at heart so it wasn’t going happen eventually for me to get back in the cage.”
Krantz said he has been preparing for the fight for a solid eight months likes his chances of coming away with a win.
“Dude, I feel great man,” Krantz said. “I’m ready to go in and put a hurt on this guy, show out. I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m ready for my labor to bear fruit. It’s about that time. Like I said, it’s been almost two years and I’m itching to get back in there. I never found a reason until Nolan wanted to fight me. I was like, ‘That’s a good matchup. I’m ready for it.’”
Krantz, who owns a record of 24-12, said he has his work cut out for him against tonight’s opponent.
“Norwood is a tough fighter,” Krantz added. “He’s strong in just about every area of the fight. He’s also pretty tough and hard to finish but I’m a finisher and I plan on going out there and doing what I do best and finishing the dude. He has one submission that he’s really good at so I worked a little bit on that defense just to be ready for it but all-in-all, I’m just trying to make my game better and go out there and showcase my skills. I’m rearing to get back in there, man.”
The fight is slated for 7 p.m. and will be live streamed at www.ufcfightpass.com.