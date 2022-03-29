The KYKX Thursday Game of the Week lineup for the 2022 high school football season will feature six games, seven playoff teams and four new coaches.
The lineup, released on Tuesday, opens in Longview with Spring Hill hosting Sabine on Aug. 25 at Panther Stadium, and ends on Oct. 20 in Union Grove with a district battle between Big Sandy and Union Grove at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
The remaining schedule has Tatum at Daingerfield on Sept. 1, Harleton at White Oak on Sept. 8, Hughes Springs at Jefferson on Sept. 15 and Ore City at Beckville on Oct. 13.
Sabine (Cody Gilbert), Spring Hill (TBA), Tatum (Whitney Keeling) and Union Grove (Bobby Chadwick) will all be under the direction of new head coaches.
Playoff teams from a year ago were Sabine (bi-district finalist), Tatum (bi-district finalist), Daingerfield (regional finalist), Harleton (bi-district finalist), Hughes Springs (bi-district finalist), Jefferson (bi-district finalist) and Beckville (regional finalist).
Four of the games — Sabine vs. Spring Hill, Tatum vs. Daingerfield, Harleton vs. White Oak and Big Sandy vs. Union Grove — are rematches from a year ago.
Sabine defeated Spring Hill, 34-24, in the season-opener for both teams in 2021. Sabine finished the year with a 7-4 record, and Spring Hill finished 4-6.
Tatum went 8-3 on the season, including a 35-28 win over Daingerfield (11-3). Harleton was 4-7, losing 20-16 in the season-opener to White Oak (5-5) and Union Grove went 1-8, with the Lions’ lone win being a 13-12 win over Big Sandy (2-8).
Hughes Springs (4-6) and Jefferson (5-6) and Ore City (1-9) and Beckville (12-1) did not play last season.