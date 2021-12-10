HARLETON – After defeating Avinger 77-41 Friday to advance to the championship game of their home tournament, Harleton’s girls basketball team fell to Gladewater 83-32 to finish up as runner up Saturday.
Hannah Cartwright was Harleton’s leading scorer as she came away with 11 points. Meredith Sellers tossed in eight points while Remington Stinebaugh and Emma Reynolds each recorded five points. Karlee Cochran scored two points and MaKayla Trout finished with one.
Jakiyah Bell led the Lady Bears in scoring with 24 points. Calice Henderson was right behind her with 23. Alexis Boyd was next in line with eight points while Kyla Lincoln and Cariesma Colbert each scored six points. Sydney Keller scored four while Kamryn Floyd and Teya Grooms each came away with two points.
The Lady Bears started off hot as Bell dished it off to Boyd for the assist before coming away with a pair of buckets to give Gladewater an early 6-0 lead. Cartwright score Harleton’s first points of the game and moments later, Sellers added a bucket before the Lady Cats went on a 6-0 run to make it a 14-10 score. From there though, it was all Gladewater as the Lady Bears went on a 14-3 run to take a 28-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Cartwright scored the first points of the second quarter but the Lady Cats didn’t score again until after the Lady Bears scored the next 12 points to spread their lead to 40-15. Gladewater continued to pour it on and took a 52-23 halftime lead.
The second half started off with a bucket from Bell then an and-one from Parker. Sellers and Cartwright recorded the next two buckets to make the score 57-27. Moments later, each team drew a technical foul. Gladewater nailed both shots while Harleton went 1-for-2, making the score 71-28. The next six points went to Gladewater as the two teams entered the fourth quarter with Gladewater leading 77-28.
Only 10 points were scored between the two teams in the fourth quarter as all of Harleton’s came from the foul line as the Lady Bears sealed up 83-32 win.
Harleton is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to West Rusk.