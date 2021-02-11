HALLSVILLE – Despite jumping to a double digit lead in the bi-district round against Sabine at Hallsville Thursday night, the Harleton Lady Cats saw their basketball season come to an end. Free throws made the difference in the long run as the Sabine Lady Cardinals came out on top 58-53.
Despite the loss, Harleton Lady Cats head coach Shanna Johnson said she’s proud of her team’s effort.
“It was a battle,” the coach said. “I don’t take anything away from Sabine. That’s a good ballclub. I knew it was going to be a tight game. They hit their free throws and we didn’t.”
Paiton Little led the Lady Cats in scoring with 25 points. Next in line for Harleton was Haylea Murray with nine and Meredith Sellers with six. Anshanti Johnson tossed in five points and Amber Hitt came away with four points.
Blaire Kaufman was Sabine’s leading scorer with 18 points. Hailey Davis recorded 12 points and Ashlynn Davis scored eight. Addy Gresham had four points while Ally Gresham scored three and Maddie Furrh scored two.
Kaufman took the opening tip and went all the way for a layup. Little then scored Harleton’s first points of the night to tie up the game. A bucket from Mercedes Willett and another from Kaufman put the Lady Cardinals up 6-2. Murray’s jumper closed the gap by two. She then pulled down a rebounded on the other end of the court that led to Little tying up the game at 6-6.
Another jumper from Murray gave the Lady Cats their first lead of the night. Johnson doubled the lead with a baseline jumper. The Lady Cardinals then called timeout with 2:34 left in the first quarter. After the timeout, Murray snagged a loose ball and put it up for two. Willet scored from down low to end the Lady Cardinal’s scoring drought but that was followed by a three from Johnson. Murray tossed in the final points of the first quarter to give the Lady Cats a 20-8 lead after one.
Willet scored the first points of the second quarter with a shot off the glass. Little made her next shot at the free-throw line before missing the second. The Lady Cardinals grabbed the rebound but the Lady Cats quickly got the ball back as Little tossed in a jump shot to spread the lead to 13 points.
Furrh went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line and Ashlynn Davis knocked down a jumper cut Harleton’s lead down to single digits. Little brought it back to double digits by going 1-for-2 at the foul line then adding a jumper. Sabine called another timeout, trailing 26-14 with 2:58 left until halftime. Kaufman made both her shots on her next trip to the free-throw line before Hailey Davis tacked on another free throw.
Willet came away with an and-one moments before Kaufman drained a three from downtown. Little added a free throw to score the last point of the first half, making the halftime score 29-23.
Hailey Davis went 2-for-2 to start the second half to make it a four-point game. Ashlynn Davis added a field goal to bring Harleton’s lead to five points before another pair of foul shots made it a one-possession game. Addy Gresham went 2-for-2 from the line to cut Harleton’s lead to just one point, 33-32. Holiday gave her team a little breathing room with a shot from deep into three-point range.
Another successful trip to the foul line resulted in Sabine cutting the lead to just two points. Ashlynn Davis went 1-of-2 from the line to make it the score 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Much of the fourth quarter was a free-throw contest and started off with Ashlynn Davis going 1-for-2 at the line again to tie the game up at 36. Little went 2-of-2 on the other end. The free-throw contest continued as the Lady Cardinals knotted it up and took a two-point lead. Hitt was sent to the line where she knocked down two free throws to knot it back up at 40 apiece. The tie was broken with a pair of free throws from Willet and Kaufman added a shot from beyond the arc.
A bucket from Sellers made it a three-point game. A Harleton free throw was followed by a Sabine field goal. Little was fouled as she sank a bucket for the Lady Cats but was unable to complete the three-point play. Hailey Davis knocked down both shots on her next trip to the stripe to give the Lady Cardinals a 49-45 lead with 4:14 remaining. After the timeout, Hitt knocked down a jumper to put Harleton back within two points. However, the Lady Cats’ deficit was doubled once again with a pair of Sabine free throws.
Moments later, Little came up with an and-one to cut Sabine’s lead to two points. With about a minute left, Ally Gresham tossed in her first points of the night and was fouled. She then tacked on the free throw to complete the three-point play and spread her team’s lead to seven points. Little scored down low with about 25 seconds left to cut the deficit to four points. Seconds later, Kaufman went 1-of-2 from the line to make it a five-point game where the Lady Cardinals sealed up the 58-53 win.
“It’s been an awesome season,” Shanna Johnson said. “This group was a special group. Out of all the groups I’ve coached, they played more together as a team. It was never about, ‘I, I, I.’ It was always about ‘us,’ and what we do, how we do it. They played their butts off tonight. We went out but we went out strong.”
Specifically, she said she’ll miss her seniors.
“They brought a lot,” Harleton’s coach added. “They brought leadership. They brought togetherness. They brought a family, teamwork. They brought a lot to the table. I’ve got five of them and I’m going to miss all five.”
Harleton’s season comes to an end with a final record of 19-5 overall after going 10-4 in district play. Sabine will advance to the next round with an overall record of 21-2 after going 10-2 against district opponents.