HARLETON – Harleton’s girls basketball team opened up its home tournament with a 44-17 win over Ore City Thursday night. The Lady Cats are now 8-7 overall while the Lady Rebels 2-8.
“I was very pleased,” Harleton Lady Cats coach Shanna Johnson said. “They came out and played hard.”
Several Lady Cats got involved in the scoring Emma Reynolds led the game in scoring with 14 points. Meredith Sellers was next in line with eight points. Hannah Wright recorded six points while Nevaeh Dent and MaKayla Trout each scored four points. Cora Perez and Remington Stinebaugh each dropped in three points while Karlee Cochran finished with two points.
Toni Gabaldon led the Lady Rebels in scoring with nine points while Stormy Redmond scored five and Brynn Richardson scored three.
A free throw gave Ore City a 1-0 lead before Redmond dropped in a three from the top of the key to make it a 4-0 score. Gabaldon added a two to make it 6-0. Sellers put the Lady Cats on the scoreboard before Stinebaugh drained a three to make it a one-point game. Sellers found Wright for the assist to give Harleton its first lead of the game. Trout found the bucket tossed in the final points of the first quarter to give Harleton a 9-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Wright scored her second bucket of the game to start off the second quarter when she pulled down a rebound and put it back up for two. Harleton added a free throw and a field goal to make it a 14-6 score. Gabaldon went 1-of-2 at the line before knocking down a bucket to make the score 14-9. The next seven points belonged to Harleton. Dent and Reynolds each came away with a layup before Reynolds drained a three for the final points of the first half, making the halftime score 21-9.
Reynolds banked in a shot to score the first two points of the second half. Moments later, she went 2-for-2 from the line before dishing it off to Sellers for the assist. Redmond scored the Lady Rebels’ first points of the second half on a layup before Reynolds found the basket again on a field goal and a free throw to spread Harleton’s lead to 30-11. Sellers banked it in off the glass for another bucket. Perez threw up a jumper that splashed into the net at the final seconds to make the score 35-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
Trout intercepted a pass and took it the other way for a layup to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Richardson banked in a jumper for the Lady Rebels. Gabaldon went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to make the score 38-15. Waskom put it on cruise control from there and sealed up the 44-17 win.
Harleton will return to action today at 5:30 p.m. to take on Avinger. The winner will advance to the tournament’s championship game on which is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.