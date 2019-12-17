Marshall’s girls basketball team went into Tuesday night’s district opener with a five-game-winning streak but that streak was snapped when the Lady Mavs fell to the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons, 42-29.
Marshall is now 7-5 overall and 0-1 in district play. Nac is 1-0 against district opponents.
First-year head coach of the Lady Mavs, Eric Woods, gave credit to Nacogdoches for its effort and said his team didn’t execute as well as it should have.
“Our execution was really poor against their defense,” Woods said. “At this point in time, we’re not executing very well against a man-to-man defense. We’ve got to do a better job of getting rebounds and getting to a fast break a lot quicker. That will help us to be able to get up the floor and attack.”
Jordan Terry led the Lady Mavs in scoring with nine points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and had three blocks. Kay Kay Jones tossed in seven points, grabbed six rebounds, had four assists and four steals. Maycee Griffin scored six points, had five rebounds and three steals. Kamryn Turner scored four points.
Sam Fields led Nacogdoches in scoring with 13 points. Next in line was Lauren Edwards with nine points and Jakeysia Flemming with eight. Dee Russ and Teunia Randle each scored six points.
Griffin drained a shot from beyond the arc on the first possession of the game to give Marshall an early 3-0 lead. Moments later, Fields responded with a three of her own to tie the game up at 3-3. Nac threatened to score on the next drive before Terry came in for the block. The ball remained with the Lady Dragons as Fields nailed her second three to give her team its first lead of the game. Russ went 1-for-2 at the foul line before Turner knocked down a jumper. Flemon and Randle each knocked down a bucket to give Nacogdoches an 11-5 lead. Terry knocked down a shot with about 15 seconds left in the first quarter, making it an 11-7 score entering the second quarter.
Edwards scored the first points of the second quarter to spread Nac’s lead to six points before Spears went 1-of-2 to make it a five-point game. Edwards knocked down a long two before Terry banked in a shot from inside the paint. Lytivia Morrow went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line to make it a one-possession game. Jones then tied it up at 15 apiece with a three. Griffin found Terry in the paint for the assist. That put the Lady Mavs back in the lead, 17-15. Russ added a free throw for the final point of the first half, making the halftime score 17-16.
Russ scored the first points of the second half to give the lead back to the Lady Dragons. Jones made a trip to the foul line where she sank her first free throw to tie the game at 18. Marshall regained the lead when Terry went 1-for-2 from the line. A free throw from Russ and a three from Fields gave Nac a 22-19 lead and that’s where they headed to the fourth quarter.
Flemon rebounded a missed shot down low and put it back up for two to give the Lady Dragons a 24-19 lead. Edwards added a three and Randle added a layup to spread the Lady Dragons’ its first double-digit lead of the night, 29-19, and forced Marshall to call timeout with 6:16 remaining. After the timeout, Griffin drained a three before Flemon hit a two to make the score 31-22. Nacogdoches had an 11-point lead before Fields went 2-for-2 from the line to spread her team’s lead to 37-24. Following another timeout, a bucket from Flemon was followed by a bucket from Terry on the other end, making the score 39-26. Terry found Jones for the assist. Jones was fouled and sent to the line where she completed the three-point play and but the Lady Dragons’ lead to 40-29. The last points came from the free throw line where Randle went 2-of-2 to make the final score 42-29.
Nacogdoches is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to Lufkin to take on the Panthers. Nacogdoches will play host to Pine Tree.