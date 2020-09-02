ELYSIAN FIELDS – After winning the first set against Kilgore on Tuesday night, the Elysian Fields volleyball team dropped three straight and lost the match in four games with scores of 26-24, 15-25, 20-25, 11-25. The Lady Jackets now hold an overall record of 8-4 while the Lady Bulldogs are now 2-3.
“My defense is the main thing we have to improve against solid teams,” Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Keasa Bonds said. “Everything else is there. It’s my defense that we have got to work on. The difference between set one and set two, three and four is defense and blocking the ball. We blocked the ball in set one, then we stopped blocking and that’s what the result was.”
Elysian Fields’ Christen Smith led the team in kills with 16 and also had 11 digs with two aces and one block. Tucker Ellis had seven kills, five blocks, 13 digs and three aces. Camryn Chandler led the team in assists with 21. She had 11 digs, three kills and one ace. Mary Frances Ellis had six kills and 15 digs. Bryanne Beavers had two kills and two blocks. Morgan Shaw had four assists, one kill and six digs.
Mia Thomas led Kilgore in kills with 14. She also had three block assists, one solo and two aces. Alexis T. Anderson had seven kills and two solo blocks. Skye cotton had seven kills and one block assist.
Elysian Fields took a quick 3-1 lead before Kilgore scored the next two points to tie the game up. A few moments later, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to return an EF serve and that led to the Lady Jackets taking a 7-3 lead and forcing Kilgore to call its first time out of the night. It was long before the tables were turned and Kilgore had jumped into the driver’s seat with an 11-8 lead. That’s where Elysian Fields called its first timeout. Kilgore scored the first point after the timeout but Elysian Fields squeezed out a few points to regain the lead as a kill from Mary Frances Ellis made the score 14-13.
The teams were going back and forth when Mary Francis Ellis slammed it down for another kill to give EF a 17-15 lead. Tucker Ellis then took her turn to get a kill. Moments later, Cotton put her team back on top before EF knotted it up at 20 apiece. The next three points went to Elysian Fields. A hit from the Lady Jackets went out of bounds before the Kilgore scored a pair of points to tie it up at 23. Smith and her Lady Jackets trailed by a point before she tied it up and that was followed by the EF jumping back in front 25-24. The Lady Bulldogs were unable to return the ball as the Lady Jackets took game one 26-24.
Mary Frances Ellis helped give her team a 2-0 lead to start game two. Smith had a pair of kills just moments apart from each other to give her team a 5-3 lead. The back and forth continue. A block at the net gave EF a 10-8 led but the next two points went to Kilgore to tie it up at 10-10. The Lady Bulldogs got on a roll and took a 16-12 lead and forced the Lady Jackets to call timeout. Kilgore continued adding to its lead as it built a 20-12 lead and forced another EF timeout. Four points put Kilgore just one point away from winning the set. Thomas ran up to the ball and leaped up to spike it down for the kill to give her team the 25-15 win in game two.
Kilgore jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third set before Chandler put the Lady Jackets on the board. That led to EF scoring two more points and tying up the game at 3-3. The Lady Bulldogs had the next two points before Morgan Shaw’s kill cut Kilgore’s lead to one point. However, Kilgore went on a streak and built a 9-5 lead. The score was 14-11 before Tucker Ellis’ kill put Elysian Fields within two points and forced a Kilgore timeout. The Lady Jackets chipped away at the deficit and tied it at 16. Kilgore put it on cruise control and finished off the third set with a 25-20 win.
The third set led off with a kill from Thomas but the next two points went to EF to give the Lady Jackets a 2-1 lead. Thomas had another kill a few plays later to give her team a 4-2 lead. The Lady Jackets stayed with the Lady Bulldogs and found themselves within one point, 7-6. Kilgore gave itself some more breathing room and found its way back up 11-6 and forced an EF timeout. An ace from Alexis T. Anderson gave Kilgore a 13-6 lead. Elysian Fields called another timeout two points later, trailing 15-6.
Elysian Fields is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to New Diana to take on the Lady Eagles at 4:30. Kilgore is slated to go head-to-head in a dual matchup at home against Gladewater and Rusk on Saturday.