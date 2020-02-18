LONGVIEW – Sabine’s Mikinzi Cantrell finished the night with 16 points, only two of which came in the fourth quarter, but it was the shot that put her Lady Cardinals on top over the Elysian Fields Lady Jackets, 54-53, and punched their ticket to the area round Tuesday.
Elysian Fields’ season comes to an end with an overall record of 19-14. The Lady Jackets went 10-4 in district play. The win advances Sabine’s overall record to 22-9 after going 12-2 against district opponents.
Christen Smith led the game in scoring with 22 points. Next in line was Adrian Pacheco with 11. Amanda Gardner was right behind her with 10 and Madison Edwards finished the night with six points. Carly Barras and Keyaria Harrison each finished the night with two points.
Cantrell’s 16 points led Sabine in scoring. Blaire Kaufman was next with 12 points. Mallory Furrh recorded 11 points and Maddie Furrh tossed in seven. Hailey Davis scored six and Halyn McKenzie came away with two points.
Cantrell fired a shot from beyond the arc to score the first points of the game. Smith responded with a two on the other end to put the Lady Jackets on the scoreboard. Cantrell took another three and missed but was sent to the free-throw line where she went 3-for-3 to make the score 6-2. Gardner made it a two-point game with a jumper.
The Lady Cardinals led 10-8 before Mallory Furrh drained a three to spread her team’s lead to five. Gardner drained a bucket for her sixth point of the night and cut EF’s deficit to 13-10. A few plays later, Pacheco knocked down a jumper in the final seconds of the first quarter to put the Lady Jackets within four points.
Pacheco picked up where she left of the start the second quarter as she down a pair of field goals to tie the game at 16-16. Another Sabine three, followed by a pair of free throws, gave the Lady Cardinals a 21-16 lead. Barras split defenders and banked in a layup for two. Smith followed that up with a layup to put the Lady Jackets within one point, 21-20, and forced the Lady Cardinals to call timeout with 4:03 left in the first half.
After the timeout, Smith found her way down low and banked in another shot to give Elysian Fields its first lead of the night, 22-21. That lead was taken away just seconds later as Kaufman tossed in a two on the next possession. Pacheco rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two. Pacheco scored her team’s next points as she drew the foul and was sent to the line where she completed the three-point play.
Maddie Furrh returned the favor of coming away with an and-one for the final points of the second quarter, making the halftime score 27-26 in favor of Elysian Fields.
Smith received an in-bounds pass and banked a shot in off the glass to score the first points of the second half and spread her team’s lead to three points. The two teams exchanged buckets to keep EF’s lead at three points before Kaufman drained a three to tie the game up at 31-31. Smith and Cantrell each scored for their teams as the game was knotted up at 33 and EF called timeout with 3:59 left in the third.
Cantrell tossed in a bucket from down low. She was unable to tack on the free throw but her shot put the Lady Cardinals back in the lead, 35-33. Kaufman went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line before Edwards drained a three to knot it back up, 36-36. Kaufman added a field goal before Mallory Furrh knocked down a three to give Sabine a 41-36 lead.
Kaufman scored the first points of the fourth quarter to make it a seven-point game. A two from Gardner was followed by a three from Davis. Smith then added another two for the Lady Jackets’, cutting their deficit to 46-40. Gardner and Smith combined for 4-for-4 on their next trips to the foul line to put their Lady Jackets within two points, 46-44. After each team made two free throws, Smith tied it up at 48. Sabine jumped back out on top and a layup from Mallory Furrh made the score 52-48 as the Lady Jackets called timeout with 2:03 remaining.
Following the timeout, Edwards drained a three to put the Lady Jackets within one point, 52-51. Harrison was fouled and sent to the line where she hit her first free throw for her first point of the night. Sabine called timeout before her second shot as the score was knotted up at 52 with 44.8 seconds to play. After the timeout, Harrison added her second free throw to give EF a 53-52 lead. The Lady Cardinals took the ball down the court and called another timeout.
As the seconds ticked, Cantrell pulled the trigger on a jump shot that found its way into the net to give Sabine the win.