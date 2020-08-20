ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields’ volleyball team cruised to an easy three-game sweep of the Garrison Lady Bulldogs with scores of 25-8, 25-18, 25-6 Thursday evening.
The win gives the Lady Jackets an overall record of 6-2.
“We stuck with the game plan,” Elysian Fields first-year head volleyball coach Keasa Bonds said after the game.
“We really played our game. The second set we kind of dropped down a level. That’s why the score was so close but the first and third sets, we really stuck to the game plan, played our game, played fast, played consistently and efficiently.”
Christen Smith led the team in kills with 15 and had nine digs. Tucker Ellis had 10 kills and four digs. Mary Frances Ellis had 11 kills and four digs. Morgan Shaw had 22 assists. Heather Auvil had four digs.
The Lady Jackets are slated to return to action today when they travel to Timpson to go head-to-head with the Lady Bears. The action will begin at 4:30 with the JV, followed by the varsity. They will also play again on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in a varsity-only match against the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions.