ELYSIAN FIELDS — — Tuesday night saw two Harrison County teams go add it on the volleyball court when the Elysian Fields Lady Jackets swept the Marshall Lady Mavs in three games with scores of 25-8, 25-17, 25-17. The Lady Jackets now hold an overall record of 13-2 while the Lady Mavs are 4-7.
“Teamwork,” Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Katie Wilson said when asked what the key was to the win. “Our girls have been playing together for years. They’re friends off the court. They’re friends on the court and they play really good ball together. We’re a family.”
“We’ve got two freshmen on the floor and two sophomores on the floor so we’re going to have mistakes that are contributed to just being young,” Marshall head coach Kayla Green said. “Our upperclassmen have got to step up.”
Sha’mya Glenn led Elysian Fields led her team in kills with 11. Adrian Pacheco was right behind her with 10. Sabra Griffin had 19 assists. Reese Griffin had 17 digs while Hali Mitchell came up with 11 digs.
Glenn scored the first point of the game to give the Lady Jackets a 1-0 lead. The two teams exchanged points before EF took a 6-2 lead. Moments later, the Lady Mavs called timeout after the Lady Jackets took an 11-4 lead. After the timeout, a block from Tucker Ellis, followed by a point from Reese Griffin helped spread EF’s lead to 15-4. The Lady Jackets continued to pour it on as Pacheco added a pair of points before a block from Glenn led to Elysian Fields taking game one 25-8.
Game two saw the Lady Jackets pick up where they left off in the first game. A kill from Glenn and moments later, a kill from Pacheco gave EF a 5-1 lead. Emily Ellenburg came up with the next point before a kill from Mahogani Wilson made it 6-3. Griffin came up with another kill to give her team a 10-6 lead. The next three points went to Elysian Fields, giving the Lady Jackets a 13-6 lead and forcing the Lady Mavericks to call timeout. Marshall won a battle at the net to score the next point after the timeout but after a serve fell short, the Lady Jackets led 14-7. The bounced back and forth between each team’s side of the net before the Lady Jackets took an 18-10 lead. Marshall’s next point came from Emily Hill as the ball landed just EF’s corner. Mahogani Wilson came away with another point, making the score 21-14 in favor of EF. Marshall squeezed out four straight points, including an ace from Liz Palmer to make it 23-17. Ellis came up with a point to put the Lady Jackets just one point away from winning the set. That one point came on the next play as EF won the set 25-17.
A ball hit out of bounds by Marshall gave the Lady Jackets a 1-0 lead in game three. The next point also went to Elysian Fields before the next two went to Marshall to knot it up at 2-2. A trio of kills from Glenn put EF in front 5-2. A couple kills from Pacheco moments later led the Jackets to an 11-5 lead. After falling behind 15-8, the Lady Mavs took another timeout. Caitlyn Ellenburg’s kill was followed by another point for Marshall, making the score 16-10.
EF continued adding to its lead as it built a 22-12 lead. Pacheco came up with a kill before the Lady Mavs came up with a pair of points, making the score 23-14. Sabra Griffin’s point put the Lady Jackets one point away from the sweep. The Lady Jackets hit the ball out of bounds to keep Marshall alive. That was followed by a hit into the net, making the score 24-16. The next ball went out of bounds in favor of Marshall to make it 24-17. The next bounce didn’t go Marshall’s way as the Lady Jackets won 25-17 to complete the sweep.