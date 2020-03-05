ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields won its first game of its annual Brandon Goyne Memorial Softball Classic in a 7-0 final over Pine Tree.
The win gave the Lady Jackets an overall record of 8-5-1 heading into Thursday night’s final game against Kilgore.
“I thought we should have adjusted earlier but I was pleased that we started to make the adjustments we needed to and put up a big third inning,” Elysian Fields head softball coach Lexi Commander said.
“Our defense was good and our pitching was good, so I was pleased with that. So once our bats got rolling, that kind of helped take care of everything else.”
Corrina Hall reached on a triple, a walk and scored two runs. Kailyn Clynch reached on a single scored, scored one run and had two RBI. Sabrina Griffin scored one run and had one RBI. Cora Creech had two hits and two RBI.
Reese Griffin went 1-for-2 with a single and scored one run. Amanda Garnder batted 1.00 with a single, a double and two runs. Creech was the winning pitcher as she allowed no runs, on three hits, walked two batters and struck out five.
Carmen Chatman, Dalah Montgomery and Taitum Barry each accounted for one hit.
Hall led off the second inning with triple and was brought home a couple batters later on an RBI from Creech. That gave the Lady Jackets a 1-0 lead heading into the third inning.
Gardner led off the third inning with a bunt single and then scored when Clynch laid down a bunt single of her own Clynch went on to score before Hall and Griffin each found their way home to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Griffin singled in the top of the fourth and Gardner followed that up with a double. They each went on to score to help the Lady Jackets seal up the 7-0 win.
The Lady Jackets played the final game of the first night of the tournament against Kilgore.