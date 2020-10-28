LONGVIEW – Elysian Fields broke a volleyball playoff losing streak as it defeated the New Diana Lady Eagles in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-17.
“It’s exciting,” Elysian Fields’ first-year head volleyball coach said. “We broke a five-year streak of losing in the first round. To move on to the next round is exciting. We just stayed consistent and won 75 points. Sometimes we’ll get up and then we’ll drop down, so I was like, ‘Win 75 points, win 75 points.’”
Christen Smith led Elysian Fields with 20 kills and 20 digs. Tucker Ellis had 15 kills and 15 digs. Camryn Chandler finished the night with four kills, 26 assists and seven digs. Mary Frances Ellis had five kills and seven digs. Morgan Shaw had eight digs while Heather Auvil had 16 digs.
New Diana’s Taylor Garrett led her team in kills with 14. She also had two blocks, four digs and one ace. Sophie Oubrehad four kills three digs and one block. Haley Manns had four kills, three aces, 16 digs and one block. Kylee Beggs finished the night with 16 digs. Torri Ward had six kills, 11 digs and three aces. Julia Loeza had 28 assists and 10 digs while LiAnn James had six digs.
Oubre scored the first point of the game to give New Diana a 1-0 lead but a kill from Ellis tied it up at one and she later added a couple more points to help lead the Lady Jackets to a 6-1 lead and forced the Lady Eagles to call timeout. After the timeout, EF picked up where it left off and continued adding to its lead, making the score 12-3 and forced another Lady Eagles’ timeout. New Diana went on a run of its own.
Oubre added a point before a kill from Ward cut EF’s lead to 13-8 and forced the Lady Jackets to call timeout. Smith added a pair of points for the Lady Jackets before Ellis tipped it over the net to make it an 18-10 lead. Elysian Fields was just two points away from winning the first set when it called timeout, up 23-13. Shaw tipped it over the net to put her team just one point away from winning it. The Lady Eagles squeezed out a couple more points but a tip from Chandler gave her team the 25-15 win in set one.
Ellis gave her team a 1-0 lead in game two but the Lady Jackets hit the ball into the net on the next two plays to give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead. The next three points also went in favor of New Diana as Elysian Fields called its first timeout of the set, trailing 5-1. After a couple balls sailed out of bounds, Ellis gave her team a 7-6 lead.
A few short moments later, New Diana called timeout as the Lady Jackets led 12-9 and eventually turned it into an 18-12 lead. The Lady Eagles chipped away and found themselves tied at 19-19. The two teams went back and forth as New Diana tied it up again at 22 apiece and forced Elysian Fields to call timeout. The Lady Eagles immediately jumped out in front after the timeout but a ball hit into the net tied it up again at 23 and a couple moments later, the game was knotted up at 24.
A kill from Smith gave EF a 25-24 lead and put the Lady Jackets just one point away from taking a 2-0 lead. A ball bounced out in favor of Elysian Fields as the Lady Jackets took a 2-0 lead with a 26-24 win in set two.
Ellis scored the first two points of the third set and that led to an early 5-0 lead for EF and forced New Diana to call timeout. The Lady Eagles came out of the timeout and scored three straight points before tying it up at 6-6 and then taking their first lead of the set and forcing EF to call timeout. A kill from Smith knotted up the score at 9 before she added another point to give the lead back to her team.
Elysian Fields built an 18-13 led before New Diana cut it down to two points. The Lady Eagles called a timeout after the Lady Jackets spread their lead to 21-17. Smith slammed the ball down for a kill and added another point to make the score 23-17. New Diana was unable to return the next serve as the lady Jackets were just one point away from completing the sweep before another kill from Smith finished the Lady Eagles off and punched the Lady Jackets’ ticket to the next round when they take on Harmony.