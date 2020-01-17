It might sound cliché for one to say they’re taking one game at a time or getting better every day but that’s exactly what Marshall Lady Mavs junior point guard Amayai Spears is focused on doing.
“I’m trying to become a better person and a better player every day,” she said.
“She had a really good game against Pine Tree,” Lady Mavs first-year head coach Eric Woods said. “She’s very aggressive and very decisive in her actions. I’ve been pushing her and encouraging her to continue to get better, to continue working on ball handling, to continue to work on her shooting, to give us another threat, not just defensively but offensively, to give us another option we can go to as another ball handler but also someone who can make the outside shot. I think she’s slowly making progressions throughout the season. We’re working on her being confident enough to go attempt to make the right basketball play.”
Spears admits she’s working on getting over fear and not letting it prevent her from making big plays.
“Stop being scared,” she said. “Stop being scared of driving.”
“Sometimes our team is so afraid of making a mistake that we don’t even give ourselves a chance to see if we can make the play,” Woods added.
This is Spears second year as a Lady Mavs after moving from Tatum to Marshall. She said it’s been a great fit and she has great chemistry with her teammates.
“They’re some great leaders,” she said of her senior teammates. “Maycee (Griffin) has taught me to keep my head up, even if I don’t make a shot that I need to make.”
Basketball is in Spears’ blood.
“It’s something my family always played,” she offered. “I like watching SFA. My cousin is there now, Brianna Mitchell. I haven’t been to any games yet.”
Spears and her Lady Mavs currently own an overall record of 9-12 and 1-5 against district opponents as they prepare for Hallsville.
“I expect another very tough game,” she said. “I expect a very competitive game. They’re a very well-coached team. We had an opportunity to watch them in the Hallsville tournament and they’re well disciplined and very fundamentally sound. They play very hard and smart and I they don’t make a lot of mistakes. I expect another competitive, great basketball game. I expect our girls to come out and compete and play our style, our game and fight for the victory.”
Hallsville enters tonight’s game with an overall record of 10-15 and a district record of 4-2. A win for the Lady Mavs tonight would go a long way.
“So currently, we are 1-5 in district and I believe we’re tied for eighth place with Pine Tree,” Woods explained. “As bleak as that may seem, we still may have the opportunity to make a playoff push. We’re only two games out of fourth place and we’re only three games out of third place. Our district is very competitive. All the teams in our district are very similar. On any given night, any team can beat anyone. We know that going into every game we will have a fight on our hands.”
Tonight’s game between the Lady Mavs and the Ladycats is slated to tip off around 6:15 p.m.