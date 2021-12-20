Marshall’s girls basketball team advanced to 2-0 in district play Monday afternoon when it defeated Sulphur Springs at home with a commanding 56-19 win.
“I’m very pleased,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said after the game. “We understand what it takes to win in our district and win at a high level. Of course, anytime you can win a district game, no matter what the score may be, it’s always good. So it’s good to go into the Christmas break at 2-0 within district and we look forward to continuing our success moving forward.”
JaKayla Rusk led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 19 points. Next in line was Asia Smith with 12 points. Kamryn Turner tossed in five points. Serenity Jackson, Michaela Halland, Tierrani Johnson and Jakari Blacknell each recorded four points while Diamond Smith and Are’Anna Gill each came away with two.
Addison Wall led the Lady Cats in scoring with 10 points. Jasmine Taylor scored three as Jolee Whilson, Kaylee Carter and Aaliyah Cheatum each tossed in two points.
Rusk scored the first point of the game from the foul line. Asia Smith rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two to give the Lady Mavs a 3-0 lead. Just seconds later, the game was tied up 3-3 when Taylor sank a shot from beyond the arc. Wall gave the Lady Cats their first lead before Rusk put her team back in front with a three. Asia Smith went from coast-to-coast on a layup to put Marshall back up by three points. Johnson went 2-for-2 from the line to give Marshall a 10-5 lead. That was followed by a Sulphur Springs 30-second timeout. Rusk drained a three from the top of the key to give Marshall its first double-digit lead, making it 15-5 after the first quarter.
The second quarter started off with a layup from Gill. Wall responded with a three but from there it was all Marshall as the Lady Mavs scored 13 straight points with the last five coming on a three and a shot from under the basket by Rusk. Wilson went 2-for-2 from the line to score the final points of the first half, making the halftime score 30-10.
Turner made a free throw for the first point of the second half. Jackson found Asia Smith for the assist to make the score 33-10. Sulphur Springs called a timeout with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter. Spratling found Johnson for the assist down low to make it a 25-point game. Jackson came up with a loose ball and took it the other way for a layup. Carter scored Sulphur Springs’ first points of the second half and after a bucket from Diamonds Smith, Wall tossed in a jumper to make it a 19-score game. Turner went 2-for-2 from the line to bring the lead back to 20-plus points.
A technical foul sent Rusk to the foul line where she went 2-for-2 to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Wall drained a three from the top of the key and the next possession, found Cheatum for the assist. Rusk then took her turn to drain a shot from three-point range before Asia Smith came up with a steal and took it for a layup. From there, the Lady Mavs sealed up the 56-19 win.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action in tournament play next week.
“They’ll have off the next six days or so,” Woods said. “Next Monday, we’ll head to Austin, Texas to participate in a holiday tournament at Lake Travis High School. That’ll be another great opportunity to not only get exposure but play against some different competition and continue to stretch us here. Like I told the girls, you can’t be afraid to stretch yourself. That’s our goal. If you stay the same, you’re going to limit your success. You’ve got to be willing to stretch yourself and not be afraid to make mistakes. I’m excited about this opportunity to go and compete against some of the better teams in the state of Texas and see where we stack up and also see how we can continue to grow this club to compete for a district championship.”