Marshall’s girls basketball team had two of its players make the All-Academic team as senior Maycee Griffin made the first team and Kamryn Turner made the second team.
“Basically, the student athlete has to have an average of 92 or above in their core classes,” Marshall Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Wood explained. “Then the coaches nominate them and the majority of those nominated will make the All-Academic team, from my understanding.”
“Just to keep working hard because at times it does get stressful and you can get overwhelmed because you have a lot going on in both aspects of it,” Griffin said when asked what advice she would give to someone trying to make the list while juggling schoolwork with athletics. “Just balance it out and work hard. Don’t give up because in the end, it will be worth it.”
“It was a must for me because I like to keep my grades up because you can’t go anywhere without having good grades and I’ve been working myself up to be first-team,” Turner said. “It’s not easy. You have to be able to manage your time. Just make study habits that you can keep up with.”
“It’s very encouraging,” Woods said. “For me as a coach, it’s exciting and encouraging because it’s one of the things we preach within our program – not only do we want our athletes to be great athletes on the court but we also want them to be great students and great leaders in the classroom.
“Something I really preached this year is that student comes before the athlete. It’s important for them to learn and understand that in order for them to participate in athletics, you’ve got to do well in the classroom. The classroom is the key that’s going to unlock their potential in whatever they do in life.”