Marshall’s girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start thanks to Saturday’s season opener where the Lady Mavs defeated Jacksonville 43-29 and Tuesday when they defeated Daingerfield 81-8.
“Last night was very exciting for our girls and just to see them compete for the entirety of the game and compete at a high level,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “I told them, ‘your job is to give your best every time you step on the court, no matter who the opponent is or what their level is. You’ve got to give your best every time you step on the court for an opportunity to succeed. I think we did that last night. I’m very proud of the effort we showed, very proud of the performance but we’ve got to get better and that’s what we’re going to work on.”
Even though it’s early in the season, Woods is pleased with the growth he has seen in his team.
“Our girls’ overall commitment to doing the things needed to take our program to the next level,” Woods said when asked what attributes the early success of his squad. “Our programs have adopted the identity of ‘effort,’ giving effort in everything you do, more specifically, on the courts and on the fields. I think that has given them a road map in a sense and given them an identity of who is Marshall, who are we. As far as our basketball program, we’ve taken that and founded it on that. So far it’s working well and our kids have bought into that whatever we do, we’ve got to give great effort. I think that has helped us at the start of our season.”
As far as his expectation of the season as a whole, Woods said, “It’s to take it one game at a time and to approach every game like it’s a championship game. That’s been our mentality as we continue to get to this point in our season and also with our program here. We want to continue to grow each and every single day with our players and with our coaches and again, just give the effort. Give 120 percent effort every day and we’ll see what happens from there. Hopefully once district rolls around, we’ll find ourselves where we’re competing for a district championship.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to be back in action Saturday at home against Whitehouse. The freshman squad is scheduled to tipoff at 2:30, followed by the JV at 3:45 and the varsity at 5 p.m.