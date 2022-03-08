Tuesday night’s district opener between Marshall and Mount Pleasant was moved to Wednesday night when the Lady Tigers spoiled the Lady Mavs’ district opener with a 12-3 win over Marshall. The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record of 8-9-2 and a district record of 0-1 while the Lady Tigers are 1-0 against district opponents.
Marshall scored its three runs on four hits. Tierrani Johnson was 1-for-1 with two walks and one run. Bri Theus doubled, reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Jakayla Rusk reached on a hit-by-pitch before scoring Marshall’s first run of the night. Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on a single and a walk. Ally Roberson came up with a base hit in the fifth inning. Lauren Minatrea was walked twice. Maggie Truelove reached on a walk.
Mount Pleasant scored its 12 runs on 12 hits as Marshall committed 11 errors. Ella Cross went 3-for-5 with three runs. Conlee Zachry had three doubles, two runs and one RBI. Morgan Hill reached on a double, two walks, scored two runs and had two RBI. Jordan Andrade reached on a double, a single, an error, scored two runs and had two RBI. Amariya Miller reached on a single, an error and scored two runs. Jordan Hargrave went 2-for-5, reached on an error, scored two runs and had two RBI. Kelsey Howard and Casey Jones each added an RBI for their team. Andrade got the win from the circle, pitching a compete seven-inning game, allowing three runs on four hits and struck out nine batters.
Cross led off the game with a bunt single and slid into second for the stolen base. She took third when Zachry reached on a double. Cross was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Hill. That gave the Lady Tigers a one-run lead heading to the bottom of the first inning.
Truelove led off with a walk. Two batters and two outs later, Minatrea reached on a walk but the final out closed the inning as Marshall trailed 1-0 after one inning.
The next run came in the third. Zachry sent the ball to the outfield wall for a leadoff-standup double. She was brought home on Hill’s second RBI of the game. Hill ran home to score on an RBI from Andrade. That gave Mount Pleasant a 3-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third.
Rusk led off the bottom of the fourth by reaching on a hit-by-pitch. She advanced to third on a double from Theus. Rusk took advantage of a wild pitch and ran home to score Marshall’s first run of the night. Johnson was walked and that put runners on the corners for the Lady Mavs. Johnson stole second before a throw home was late as Theus dove into the plate to score her team’s second run of the night. A fielding error allowed Johnson to score and tie the game up at 3-3 heading to the top of the fifth inning.
A walk and an error put runners on the corners for the Lady Tigers. They were each brought home on a two-run single from Miller who took second went Hargrave laid down a bunt for a single. The two runners advanced into scoring position. Miller tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly from Howard. That gave The Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead.
Cross led off the sixth inning with a double. That was followed by Zachry’s third double of the night to score Cross. Another throwing error allowed Zachry to run home. A single and an error led Andrade and Miller advancing into scoring position. They both scored on Hargrave’s two-RBI double. An RBI-double from Jones scored Hargrave. That gave The Lady Tigers an 11-3 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.
The top of the seventh saw Mount Pleasant add to its lead. Cross led off with a single and was brought home on an RBI double from Andrade. That made the score 12-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ellenburg led off with a single, Marshall’s fourth hit of the night but the next three batters struck out as the Lady Mavs fell in a 12-3 final.
Marshall’s road game against Texas High has been moved from Friday to today due to weather in the forecast. First pitch for today’s game is slated for 6 p.m. in Texarkana.