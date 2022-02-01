LONGVIEW – Marshall’s girls basketball team came away with a road victory over Longview Tuesday night with a 46-26 final to complete the season sweep of the Lady Lobos. With the win, the Lady Lobos advance to 8-2 in district play while the Lady Lobos are 1-9 against district opponents.
Kamryn Turner led the game in scoring with nine points. Serenity Jackson was next in line with eight and Tierrani Johnson scored seven. Michaela Haaland and Are’anna Gill each finished the night with six points apiece. JaKayla Rusk tossed in five points.
T’Asia McGee and Kayla Lewis each recorded eight points to lead the Lady Lobos in scoring.
Rusk nailed a shot from beyond the arc for the first points of the night. McGee put the Lady Lobos on the scoreboard with a free throw before throwing in a jumper on Longview’s next possession to make it a 3-3 score. Turner launched a three from in front of Longview’s bench to put Marshall back up by three points, 6-3.
Longview added a free throw before Rusk’s layup gave the Lady Mavs a four-point lead. Haaland scored the final points of the first quarter to give Marshall a 10-4 lead after one.
Gill scored the first points of the second quarter to give Marshall an eight-point lead. McGee drained a three. Marshall’s Alyssa Helton added a bucket before Journee Fairchild came away with a two to cut Marshall’s lead to four points, 14-10. Jackson came up with a steal and a bucket to extend Marshall’s lead.
Johnson and Jackson each went 2-for-2 from the foul line to give the Lady Mavs their first-double-digit lead. Lewis added a layup to bring Longview’s deficit back down to single digits, making the halftime score 21-12.
Turner scored the first point of the third quarter from the foul line to bring Marshall’s lead back to double-digits. Lewis scored and drew the foul. That made the score 22-14. Gill banked in a shot for two points. Haaland added a pair of buckets from the paint to double Longview’s points, 28-14. Johnson came up with an and-one before making both foul shots on her next trip to the line. That gave Marshall a 33-14 lead after three quarters.
Gill went 2-for-2 from the line to start the fourth quarter. Lewis knocked down both her shots when she was sent to the line to end Marshall’s 13-0 run. Jackson found Turner for the assist. Jackson drained a jumper before the Lady Mavs stole the in-bounds pass.
That led to Asia Smith adding to her team’s lead. The Lady Mavs’ full-court-press defense led to another steal and a bucket by Jackson, making the score 43-19. After a Longview bucket, Turner added an and-one. McGee tossed in a layup and Jones knocked down a three. That made the final score 46-26.
Marshall will be back in action Friday for senior night when it hosts Mount Pleasant. Longview will take on Pine Tree on the road.