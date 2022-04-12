Marshall and Pine Tree were originally set to go head-to-head on the softball diamond Tuesday but that game got moved up to Monday in order to avoid rain projected for Tuesday night. Monday’s contest saw the Lady Mavs come away with an 8-2 victory as they completed the season sweep of the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Mavs are now 9-14-1 overall and 3-6 in district play. The Lady Pirates are 5-16-1 overall and 0-9 against district opponents.
Marshall finished the game with nine hits. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 2-for-4 with two runs. Tierrani Johnson was 2-for-3 with one walk, two runs and one RBI. Lauren Minatrea had one RBI. Bri Theus was 2-for-2 with one run and three RBI. Alyson Roberson was 1-for-3 with one walk and one run. Wendy Esquivel was 1-for-2 with one RBI. Ava Burke was 1-for-1 with one walk, two runs and on RBI.
Claire Godwin started in the circle for the Lady Mavs where she threw 30 pitches in two-and-one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one strikeout. Ellenburg pitched the remaining four-and-two-thirds innings, throwing 66 pitches, allowing no runs on no hits, one walk and striking out seven batters.
Pine Tree scored its two runs on five hits. Elena Bazan went 1-for-4 with one run. Taylor Burkhart scored one run. Gracie Rust, Abby Grinaldo, E.K. Holder and each went 1-for-3. Grinaldo also had one RBI. Burkhart pitched all six innings for the Lady Pirates, throwing 98 pitches, allowing eight runs on nine hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.
Marshall is set to hit the road to take on Sulphur Springs Thursday at 6 p.m. Pine Tree is slated to return to action Tuesday when it plays host to Sulpur Springs.