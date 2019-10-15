Marshall’s volleyball team completed a three-game sweep of the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons Tuesday night with scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-16. The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record of 17-17 and a district record of 4-6.
“I thought the girls did well adjusting to a lot of change,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said. Our libero was coming back from Mount Pleasant for a band trip and she got here right at game time. Our starting center was out, so I thought they adapted well to the change when we could have easily just given up.”
Jordan Terry led the Lady Mavs with seven kills. Emily Ellenburg was right behind her with six. Kaylea Page had a career high 19 assists.
Terry scored the first point of the night and that was followed by a kill from Ellenburg. That led to the Lady Mavs taking a 6-1 lead. The Lady Mavs added to their lead. The Lady Dragons were unable to return the ball after it was hit by Emily Hill and that gave Marshall a 13-4 lead. Nacogdoches strung together a series of points and was able to cut its deficit to 15-10. Terry won a battle at the net to make the score 18-10. Marshall put it on cruise control and sealed up the win in a 25-13 final.
The second set began in similar fashion to the first – with a point from Terry. That was followed by an ace from Page and led to the Lady Mavs taking a 5-0 lead. Moments later, the Lady Dragons were unable to return a pair of serves from Maggie Truelove and Wilson came up with a kill. Truelove then came up with an ace to spread her team’s lead to 19-4. The two teams exchanged points before a pair of kills from Terry put the Lady Mavs just one point away from winning the set. It didn’t take long for the Lady Mavs to get that final point as they won the set 25-10.
Nac served to start the third set but it sailed into the net. That was followed by a Marshall kill and led to a 4-0 Marshall lead. Chloe Taylor slammed it down for the kill to give the next point to the Lady Dragons as the next point also fell in their favor to make it a 4-3 score. Nacogdoches was unable to return a ball hit by Ellenburg despite making a diving attempt. That gave Marshall a 6-4 lead. A serve from Truelove rolled off the top of the net and hit the ground on Nacogdoches’ side for the ace. Moments later, Tinaya King tipped the ball over the net to give her team an 11-6 lead. Jasmine Weng of Nac added a point right before a kill from Marshall gave the Lady Mavs a 13-9 lead. A kill from Ellenburg led to her team taking a 20-12 lead. The next four points went in favor of Nac who cut the lead to 20-16. That was also the last point of the night for the Lady Dragons as a kill from King gave Marshall the 25-16 win as it sealed up the three-game sweep.
The Lady Mavs will be back in action Friday at 4:30 p.m. when they play host to the Lufkin Lady Panthers. Nacogdoches will travel to Whitehouse for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.