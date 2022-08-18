Tuesday night saw Marshall’s volleyball team host Jefferson and Gilmer in a dual matchup. The Lady Mavs defeated the Lady Bulldogs 25-13, 25-11, 25-11.
Against Jefferson, Caitlyn Ellenburg led Marshall in kills with six while Alyssa Helton was right behind her with five. Alyson Roberson added four aces.
Marshall then took on Gilmer where it defeated the Lady Buckeyes 25-21, 25-15, 25-17. Claire Abney had the most kills with 10. Helton was right behind her with eight. Isabella Emery led the team with 16 digs and 13 serve receptions. Ellenburg was the team leader in assiss with 15 while Abney tacked on 12.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Friday when they play host to Spring Hill. Action is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. with the freshman, followed by the JV at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30 p.m.