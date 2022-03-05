Saturday saw the Lady Mavs go 1-1 to finish their home tournament by defeating Huntsville in walk-off fashion, 5-4, before giving up a 5-0 lead to Central Heights and falling to the Lady Blue Devils 7-5.
Maggie Truelove went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, and scored two runs. Jakayla Rusk went 1-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI. Bri Theus reached on a walk, a single, scored one run and had one RBI. Laurne Minatrea was 1-for-3 with an RBI and one run. Caitlyn Ellenburg and Wendy Esquivel each had one RBI.
Sophia Shriver went 2-for-3 with two runs. Nakaylyn Wells reached on a walk, an error and scored one run. Sealy Murdock went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Molly Bowlin singled, and scored two runs. Gracie Miller was 1-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI. Ashlyn Curbow was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Trinity Bailey went 1-for-3 with a double. Riley Horn was 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Truelove led off the bottom of the first with a walk before stealing second. She was brought home on an RBI single from Minatrea with two outs. Minatrea stole second before being brought home on an RBI double from Rusk. Rusk was brought home on an RBI base hit from Theus who scored on an RBI triple from Esquivel. That gave the Lady Mavs a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Blue Devils threatened to score in the top of the second. Bailey rached on a double and was tagged out at the plate by Marshall catcher by Esquivel to keep Central Heights scoreless.
Marshall added a run in the second inning. Truelove tripled and was brought home on an RBI from Ellenburg to make it 5-0 after two.
Shriver reached on a single and Wells was walked. They both found their way home to cut Marshall’s lead to 5-2 heading to the bottom of the third inning.
The fourth inning led off with a hit-by-pitch to put Bowlin on first base. She went on to score on an RBI double from Miller. Miller found home plate on an RBI from Horn. That cut Marshall’s lead to one run. Shriver reached on a double and took advantage of an error and tied the game up at 5-5. Marshall went three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth.
A pair of hits put two runners on base in the top of the fifth. They were both brought home on a two-RBI single from Curbow. That gave the Lady Blue Devils a two-run lead heading to the bottom of the fifth where the Lady Mavs had one last shot to tie or win the game but went three up, three down and fell in a 7-5 final.
Prior to that game, Marshall defeated Huntsville 5-4. Truelove hit a three-run homer to tie it up before the Lady Mavs were down to their last out when Minatree came up with a walk-off base hit.
The Lady Mavs are set to open up district play Tuesday at home against Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m.