Marshall’s girls’ basketball team has a winning record of 2-1 after defeating Lufkin Hudson at home Tuesday night in a 54-46 final.
“We did very well,” Eric Woods, first year head coach of the Lady Mavs said. “I was impressed with the Ladies’ effort. We played against a really good disciplined team in Lufkin Hudson.
“They brought about several challenges. They shot the ball very well but I was very pleased with the way our girls compete for all four quarters.
“We had to work through a lot of adversity but the most important thing is they fought and they kept a positive attitude and mindset, and that’s one thing I’ve been preaching since we got started here, just preaching to be positive and play through the mistakes and make the next right play.
“In the third quarter, we got down by about six or eight, then in the fourth quarter, just picked up our intensity, got much better ball pressure, rebounded the ball well and got out on the break and got some easy opportunities.
“We continue to be aggressive. We’re trying to slowly build and teach them to stay aggressive. That gave us some free throw opportunities. We went 9-of-11 on free throws in the fourth quarter, which is huge.
“I was very pleased with our improvement in our short season with understand time management and all that other stuff. We outscored them in the fourth quarter 17-9. I think that’s the most points we’ve scored in a quarter.”
“Maycee Griffin had 19 points, two rebounds. Jordan Terry had four points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Kamryn Tuner had five points and 13 rebounds. Katelynn Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and only one turnover.
““That’s huge because she’s our primary handler,” Woods said of Jones. “She made great decisions last night and that’s what won us the game, her understanding the new offense and things that I’m implementing with them and being able to adjust quickly on the fly. A lot of them played volleyball and have been over here for basketball for about two weeks now, under a new coach, learning a new system, new terminology, all of that stuff.
“They’ve adjusted very well and have been great. All of the kids have been very good about accepting the new ideas of stuff we’re trying to do.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Saturday when they play host to Gilmer at 1:30 p.m.