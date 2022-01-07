Marshall’s girls basketball team kept its perfect district record alive Friday night with a 52-35 win at home over the Longview Lady Lobos. Marshall is 4-0 in district play while Longview is 0-4.
“I’m very pleased with our effort and our overall focus throughout the game,” Marshall Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “It was a little bit of a clunky game with some of the calls and it kind of messed up our rhythm a little bit but I was very satisfied with the way the girls maintained their composure throughout the game and continued to work the game plan that we had. I told them that if they remained consistent, they’d eventually work the will of Longview and would get easy buckets.”
Asia Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points and she also had four steals. Kamryn Turner and Tierrani Johnson each tossed in seven points and pulled down four rebounds. Serenity Jackson scored scored six. Michaela Haaland and JaKayla Rusk each finished the night with five points.
Latavia Bailey led Longview in scoring with 14 points. Next in line was Journee Fairchild with 10 and Ryan Roberts with five.
Gill scored the first points of the night on a layup and Turner followed that up with a layup of her own to give the Lady Mavs a 4-0 lead. Fairchild went 1-of-2 from the foul line before Bailey knocked down a jumper to make it a one-point lead. After a Marshall free throw, Johnson dished it off to Asia Smith for the assist. Lewis made it a two-point game before Haaland launched a three from the corner and rew the foul. She was unable to complete the three-point play but the shot fell in to give Marshall a 10-5 lead. Fairchild made both shots on her next trip to the free-thrown line. Moments later, Asia Smith came up with a steal and took it the other way for a layup. On the other end of the court, Fairchild found Bailey for the assist to score the final points of the first quarter, making the score 13-9 heading into the second quarter.
The first points of the second quarter came on an Asia Smith layup. The two teams exchanged points on the next handful of possessions. Kayla Lewis rebounded a missed three-point attempt and put it up for two to make it a 17-15 game. Asia Smith scored six out of the next eight points to spread Marshall’s lead to double digits for the first time of the night, forcing the Lady Lobos to call timeout with 1:51 remaining in the first half. The Lady Mavs continued to pour it, keeping the Lady Lobos scoreless for the remainder of the half and building a 31-17 halftime lead.
Jackson came up with a steal and went back for a layup to score the first points of the second half. Longview scored six points before Asia Smith end its run. Longview scored the final point of the quarter from the free-throw line to make the score 37-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jakari Blacknell came up with a loose ball and took it the other way for a layup to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Rusk drained a three to make the score 46-30 and forced Longview to call a timeout with 3:25 remaining. Asia Smith scored the first points following the timeout. Fairchild scored on the other end but a bucket from Jackson and another from Asia Smith gave the Lady Mavs a 20-point lead. Longview brought it back down to 17 with a free throw from Ryan Roberts and a layup from Bailey to make the final score 52-35.
The Lady Mavs will be back in action Tuesday when they take on Mount Pleasant on the road. The Lady Lobos will play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
“Next Tuesday is going to be ‘The Game,’ as people are calling it here because they’re a great team and we’ve grown to be a great team as well,” Woods offered. “The girls are looking forward to this challenge. We’re looking forward to this matchup and going up to Mount Pleasant to compete and see where we stack up with another great team in our district.”