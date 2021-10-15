It took five sets to determine a winner in Friday’s battle of Harrison County when Marshall’s volleyball team defeated Hallsville to complete the season sweep of the Lady Mavs. Hallsville won the opening set 26-24 before Marshall took the second set with the same score. The Lady Mavs won set three 24-14 before Hallsville won 29-27 to force a fifth set where Marshall came away with the 15-13 win.
With the win, Marshall takes second place in district play behind Texas High with a record of 25-11 overall and 7-2 in district play. The Ladycats are now 21-10 overall and 7-3 against district opponents.
Marshall’s Mahogani Willson led the Lady Mavs with 14 kills and had four blocks. Caitlyn Ellenburg was next in line in kills with 11 and had two blocks. Emily Hill finished the ngiht with 10 kills as Mia Dunaway had six kills and two blocks. Are’Anna Gill and Claire Abney each had five kills.
Hallsville’s Ayden McDermott and Cate Thomas had 14 kills each, with Brooke Grissom adding 13, Abbi Fischer seven, Lauren Pyle four and Mallory Pyle three. Teagan Hill, Fischer and McDermott all had two blocks, Lauren Pyle 46 assists and 19 digs, Maci Nelson 36 digs, McDermott 35 digs, Mallory Pyle had 32 digs, Emma Rogers recorded 23 digs while Fischer had 20 digs, Grissom finished with 32 digs and Olivia Anquiano four digs.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Longview to go head-to-head with the Lady Lobos. The Ladycats will be home to play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.