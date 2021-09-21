HALLSVILLE – Marshall and Hallsville’s volleyball teams went head-to-head in a battle of Harrison County Tuesday night, as the visiting Lady Mavs came away with their first victory against the Ladycats in Hallsville in four sets with scores of 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 20-10 and 2-1 in district play while Hallsville is 17-8 overall and 2-2 against district opponents.
“They played together,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said of her Lady Mavs. “The fourth set, we came right back to it and talked about how there was no pressure on us because ultimately we were up a set, so try to relax and play our game and the girls played together. It helped them feel relaxed.”
“The effort was there but our mistakes weren’t cleaned up like they should have been,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Tara Wait said. “The team that played that played tonight was far better than the team that played last week, so I know we’re improving. We’ve had a lot of stuff to work on team-wise and even though it wasn’t how we wanted it, I would take that over last week’s team any day. We’ve been going through a lot of team-building and I think it showed a lot. We’ve been picking each other up. This is going to test our maturity, how we handle a loss like this. Marshall has gotten a lot better. They’re a really good rallying team and we just didn’t end up on top tonight.”
Mahogani Wilson, Mia Dunaway and Are’Anna Gill all had nine kills on the night. Dunaway also had two blocks.
Hallsville’s Ayden McDermott had 13 kills. Olivia Simmons came away with eight kills and five blocks. Mallory Pyle had three aces and Emma Rogers had two.
A block at the net from Wilson led to the Lady Mavs taking an early 2-0 lead before McDermott’s kill knotted it up at 2-2. The two teams went back and forth, taking turns scoring before the Ladycats took a 10-5 lead. The ball took few bounces in Marshall’s favor when Dunaway put the Lady Mavs within one point, 10-9 and forced Hallsville to call the first timeout of the night. The first three points following the timeout when to Marshall to put the Lady Mavs back in front, 12-10.
The game was tied at 13 when Dunaway came away with an ace. The Lady Mavs had trouble returning a couple serves from Rogers but the third serve landed in the net, leading the Lady Mavs to go up by three. Moments later, Hallsville forced Marshall to call its first timeout as the Ladycats led 23-20. Hallsville led 23-22 before another ace from Dunaway tied the game up at 23 and forced another Hallsville timeout. The first point after that timeout went to Hallsville, putting the Ladycats just one point away from winning the first set. The celebration was put on hold as a hit went out of bounds to tie the game up at 24.
An ace from Alaila Allen put the Lady Mavs just a point away from the win. However, the next point went to Hallsville before a kill from Wilson made the score 26-25. Emily Hill then slammed it down for the winning point, making the final score of set one 27-25 in favor of the Lady Mavs.
Brooke Grissom’s kill gave the Ladycats the first lead of the second set. Hallsville was up 6-2 before Emily Hill had a kill but McDermott returned the favor on the other side of the net. The score was knotted up at 9-9 before Hallsville hit the ball into the net to give the lead back to Marshall. An ace from Pyle put the Ladycats back up by one and kill from Grissom helped them keep their one-point lead.
That one-point lead was turned to a four-point lead as Marshall called timeout, trailing 17-13. Gill came away with a kill to put Marshall within one point before a hit went out of bounds to knot things back up, 20-20 and forced Hallsville to call timeout. Following the timeout, the Lady Mavs scored the first three points to go up 23-20 and forced yet another Hallsville timeout. The next three points went to the Ladycats to tie it up at 23. Dunaway’s point put Marshall just one point away from taking a 2-0 lead before Wilson slammed it down for the kill to finish the job as the 25-23 win in set two went to Marshall.
The first point of set three went to Marshall when the ball was hit into the net but the same thing happened on the other end to tie it up again. Wilson threw it down for another kill to make the score 4-2. The Ladycats climbed their way back in and took a one-point lead before Claire Abney put her team back in front. An ace from Emery made the score 9-7 before the next three points went to Hallsville, putting the Ladycats back in front 10-9. That lead didn’t last long as Dunaway’s point tied it up and the next two points went to Marshall, forcing Hallsville to call timeout, trailing by two, 12-10.
The tables turned after the timeout as the Ladycats found themselves leading 17-13 and forced Marshall to call timeout. It was Marshall’s turn to climb back as they cut their deficit to two points. Hallsville gave itself some breathing room by taking a 21-16 lead and forcing Marshall to call another timeout. Hallsville refused to go down without a fight and built a 23-17 lead. A couple points went in favor of Marshall before Hallsville huddled up for another timeout. Marshall chipped away at Hallsville’s lead and cut it down to two points before a kill from Simmons put the Ladycats just one point away from winning set three. Dunaway came up with a kill before Hallsville was unable to return a hit. That made the score 24-23. The ball then bounced on Marshall’s side of the net to give the win to the Ladycats, 25-23, forcing a fourth set.
Wilson gave Marshall the 1-o lead to start off the fourth set but Hallsville quickly answered by tying it up at 1-1. Teagan Hill launched the ball between two Lady Mavs to make it a 2-point game. That led to a 5-5 tie. A point from Emily Hill tied it up at 7-7. That was followed by another Marshall point to put the Lady Mavs back in front before Simmons’ point tied it back up at 8-8. Rogers sent the ball to the other end of the court.
That led to Hallsville taking a 12-9 lead and forcing Marshall to call the first timeout of the set. Marshall trailed 12-10 before Gill slammed it down for a point. Ellenburg tipped it over the net to tie the game up at 14 and the two teams continued to trade leads. Dunaway’s block at the net gave Marshall a 20-17 lead and forced Hallsville to call timeout. The Lady Mavs jumped to a 21-18 lead before another block from and a kill Dunaway spread Marshall’s lead to 23-18 as Hallsville called another timeout.
Marshall will be home Friday against Longview while Hallsville will be at Pine Tree. Both games are slated for a 4:30 p.m. start time.