Tuesday night saw the Marshall’s girls basketball team defeat Hallsville on the road 44-38.
Alyssa Helton led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 14 points and pulled down two rebounds JaKayla Rusk tossed in 11 points and pulled down four rebounds. Asia Smith came away with six points, three rebounds and four steals.
Aubrey Marjason, Faith Baliraine and Catherin Warford each recorded eight points apiece while Eristia Owens and Teagan Hill all finished with six points. Warford also pulled down eight rebounds and Baliraine had four assists.
“For many of our young ladies, they’ve never beaten Hallsville, not in junior high and not in high school, at least from talking to my seniors,” Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said. “On the road to success, there are barriers that you have to cross and this was definitely a barrier from here, like last year when we beat Longview for the first time in a very long time. I think it will help our girls with more confidence moving forward, knowing we are one of the top teams in the district. We’re playing like it and we’re learning how to behave like it. It’s very exciting and we look forward to Friday when we take the next step. I told them to enjoy this win, most definitely, but we still have a lot of work to do to finish off this first half of district.”
“The head coach from Marshall is really turning that program around,” Ladycats head coach Holly Long said. “I think he made some really good adjustments late and we had a hard time adjusting to some of those adjustments. We had a couple shots in the fourth that could have very easily gone in but we missed some crucial shots right there at the end that would have put us up and would have flipped it but now they’re fouling us instead of us fouling them to stop the clock, which was a big momentum changer. He was good about making those adjustments and that kind of rattled us a little bit. We’ve got some things we need to work. I really want to credit it to Marshall. They’re really building a strong program right now and a lot of that is coach Woods. I’m going to give credit where credit is due. He’s doing a great a job.”
Marshall now holds an overall record of 13-8 and a district record of 3-0 while Hallsville is 11-13 overall and 1-3 against district opponents.
The Lady Mavs will be home against Longview Friday against Longview while the Ladycats will be on the road to take on Pine Tree.