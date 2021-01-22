After falling short to the Hallsville Ladycats Friday night, Marshall’s girls basketball team turned around and defeated the Longview Lady Lobos 42-36 Saturday afternoon. The Lady Mavs now hold a district record of 5-5 while the Lady Lobos are 1-8 against district opponents.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Marshall head girls basketball coach Eric Woods said. “At the beginning of the game, we were a little laxed, which I guess is a little understandable since we had a game last night. Overall, I was pleased with our composure. I had hoped that we could play with good pressure and intensity to be able to finish the game off but we played well enough to win the game. There are still a lot of different things we need to clean up and improve but it’s a battle.”
Are’Anna Gill was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Serenity Jackson scored eight and Asia Smith tossed in six. Trinity Jacobs and Jordan Terry each recorded five points and Alyssa Helton came away with four while Raela Spratling scored two points.
Cree McLemore led the Lady Lobos in scoring with 10 points. T’Asia McGee was next in line with eight points and Cat Arce scored six. Kyra Taylor recorded five points while Nhiya Jackson scored four and Jakayla tossed in three points.
Gill sank a long two to give Marshall the first lead of the game. Iyanna Taylor banked in a hook shot to tie the game up at 2-2. Gill added two more points on a layup off the glass before a shot from McGee knotted it back up at 4. Serenity Jackson tossed in her first two points to make it a 6-4 game. Asia Smith came up with a steal and took it the other way for a layup. Serenity Jackson then knocked down a jumper to give her team a 10-4 lead. Moments later, she split the defenders on way to score on a layup. That was the final bucket of the first quarter and made the score 13-4 heading into the second.
Morrow rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for the first two points of the second quarter. Terry did the same thing on the other end possession later. McLemore went 2-for-2 from the foul line before Niyah Jackson’s layup cut Marshall’s lead to five points. Gill, Asia Smith and Helton each scored two points to combine for the last six points of the first half to give the Lady Mavs a 21-10 halftime lead.
Asia Smith knocked down both her shots early in the third quarter to score the first points of the second half. The next points came from Gill who went from coast-to-coast and banked in a shot on a layup. Terry pulled down a rebound and added two more points to her team’s lead. Jacobs then drained a three from the corner to give her team a 20-point lead. Nhiya Jackson knocked down a shot to end Marshall’s 15-0 run. Taylor added a two and a free throw to make the score 30-15. Spratling added a bucket from down low before Morrow went 1-of-2 from the foul line. McLemore scored the final points of the third quarter from beyond the arc to make the score 32-19, Marshall, after three.
The fourth quarter began in similar fashion to how the third quarter ended – with a three from McLemore. That cut Marshall’s lead to 10 points. A pair of trips to the foul line helped the Lady Mavs extend their lead to 13 points. Longview knocked down a pair of free throws before Jacobs hit a field goal. Longview followed that up with a timeout as Marshall led with 5:09 remaining. Serenity Jackson intercepted a pass and capped off the play with a layup. McGee went a combined 3-for-4 on her next two trips to the line before a three from the top of the key put the Lady Lobos within nine points. Gill then brought her team’s lead back up to double digits and that led to Longview timeout as Marshall led 41-30 with 1:06 left. After the timeout, Arce drained a three to make to make it an eight-point game. After having a three-point attempt blocked, Arce launched another shot from beyond the arc as it found its way into the net, cutting Marshall’s lead to 41-36 with 38 seconds remaining. Nine seconds later, Terry was sent to the line where she went 1-of-2 to score the final point of the game to help Marshall seal up the 42-36 win.
“More so anxious to make sure we could stay focused,” Woods said when asked if he was nervous as Longview narrowed the gap toward the end of the game. “It’s kind of hard when it’s a chaotic game like it was for me to communicate with them and for them to understand what we need to do to finish the game. They’ve never experienced games like that and I told them in the locker room, ‘When you’re in an unpredictable and chaotic game down the stretch, it’s very important for you to come together as a team, and make sure everybody understands what our job is to finish and execute to win the game.’”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Mount Pleasant to take on the Lady Tigers. The Lady Lobos will play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.