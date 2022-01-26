Tuesday night saw the Marshall Lady Mavs basketball team come away with a 48-41 win on the road against Sulphur Springs. The Lady Mavs are now 7-1 in district play.
“I loved our resiliency to fight through some challenges,” Lady Mavs girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “It wasn’t our best game by far. We definitely struggled in the first half to find a rhythm but we kept fighting. We challenged them at halftime to refocus and to come out and play better and we did. I love the way that we were resilient and able to play through the challenges.”
JaKayla Rusk led the way in scoring for the Lady Mavs by dropping 19 points. Serenity Jackson finished the night with nine points. Alyssa Helton came away with seven points.
Marshall is set to return to action Friday when it plays host to Hallsville in a battle of Harrison County.