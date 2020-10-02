Despite winning the first set, Marshall’s volleyball team didn’t get the final result it wanted when it played host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates and lost 3-1 in Friday’s district opener.
The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record of 2-4 and a 0-1 record against district opponents.
Caitlyn Ellenburg led the team in assists with 20. Aly Roberson had 12 digs while Mahogani Wilson had 10 kills and Jordan Terry had two blocks.
A pair of aces and a Marshall kill gave the Lady Mavs an early 4-1 lead in the first set before spreading it to 9-4 and forcing the Lady Pirates to call their first timeout. After the timeout, Ellenburg added a point for the Lady Mavs. Moments later, a block by Wilson spread her team’s lead to 17-9.
A couple plays later, Marshall was unable to return a pair of Renee Garrett’s serves. The next four points went in favor of Marshall to give the Lady Mavs a 22-13 lead and forced another Pine Tree timeout.
After the timeout, Terry slammed the ball to the other side of the net to put Marshall just two points away from winning the first set.
Just a couple short moments later, Marshall was just one point away from winning set one when Ellenburg sent the ball to the other side to give the Lady Mavs the 25-14 win.
It was Pine Tree who took an early lead in the second set as the Lady Pirates jumped out to a 4-1 lead. A kill from Emily Ellenburg ended the streak. A couple plays later, Emily Ellenburg’s ace put Marshall within one point, 5-4. The two teams were battling at the net before Hill won the battle. That led to the a couple plays later where Mia Dunaway came away with a kill to tie it up before Wilson gave her team its first lead of the second set. Marshall led by two points before seeing Pine Tree score the next four points to take a 12-10 lead and forcing Marshall to call timeout.
Pine Tree came out strong after the timeout and built a 16-11 lead. Moments later, Terry tipped it over the net and put Marshall within two points. Moments later, Marshall tied it up at 20-20 and forced a Pine Tree timeout.
A kill for Pine Tree was followed by an ace from Tatum Cates. Marshall was unable to return Spearman’s serve and Pine Tree led 24-21. The next point went to Marshall to keep the Lady Mavs alive.
Pine Tree hit the ball as it spun around the top of the net and landed on Marshall’s side to give the Lady Pirates their first win of the night, 25-22.
Set three saw the Lady Mavs jump out in front to an early 3-0 lead. It wasn’t long though, until the two teams were knotted up at 4-4.
The two went back and forth but Marshall eventually jumped out to a 21-18 led where the Lady Mavs huddled up for a timeout.
After the timeout, Wilson came up with a block to put her team four points away from the win before Jamaya Davis’ kill made the score 22-20 in favor of the Lady Mavs.
Pine Tree remained in the game as the Lady Pirates cut their deficit to 23-22 and forced yet another Marshall timeout.
The Lady Pirates knotted it up at 23 apiece after the timeout before Marshall was unable to return the serve, putting Pine Tree just one point away from winning the set.
The serve sailed out of bounds and tied it up at 24. Marshall then jumped back in the lead, 25-24 before Pine Tree took its turn to call timeout. A kill from Malaeka Wilson tied it back up, 25-25. Pine Tree found itself just one point away from winning the set yet again and managed to steal the 27-25 win.
Set four opened up with a serve from Marshall that landed in the net but the Lady Mavs scored the next point to tie it up at an early 1-1 lead. The score was knotted up at 7 when Dunaway slammed it down for a kill to put the Lady Mavs back on top until Marshall was unable to return a serve and the score was 8-8.
Marshall trailed 11-9 when Wilson’s block put Marshall within a point and that led to the game being tied at 11. A kill from Emily Ellenburg put her team back in front 12-11. That led to Marshall taking a 14-11 lead.
Five straight Pine Tree points gave the Lady Pirates a 16-14 lead. Marshall was forced to call timeout after falling behind 18-15.
Another kill from Dunaway tied it up at 19. The lead continued to switch hands. The game was knotted up at 22 when Mahogani Wilson gave her team a 23-22 lead and forced the Lady Pirates to call timeout.
Marshall wasn’t able to return the serve as Pine Tree was just one point from winning the match. The Lady Pirates got that game point won 25-23 to win the match in three sets.