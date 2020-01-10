Marshall’s girls’ basketball team earned its first district win Friday when it played host to Pine Tree and defeated the Lady Pirates, 42-27.
Marshal now holds an overall record of 8-11 and a district record of 1-4. The Lady Pirates are also 1-3 against district opponents.
Jordan Terry and Kay Kay Jones each had 12 points on the night to lead the Lady Mavs in scoring. Maycee Griffin and Amayai Spears each scored five points on the night. Trinity Watts scored four points while Kamryn Turner and Asia Smith each had two points.
Kameron Polk led the Lady Pirates in scoring with nine points. D’Karia Woodard tossed in five points. Antranae Thomas finished the night with four points. McKenzie Kirk, Destiny McCray and Malaeka Wilson each scored three points.
Friday night’s game between Marshall and Pine Tree was bumped up to 4:30 p.m. due to severe weather in the forecast and the girls’ game took place at Marshall Junior High.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday evening when it travels to John Tyler to take on the Lady Lions. Pine Tree will be at home Tuesday night to play host to the Lufkin Lady Panthers.