Marshall and Pleasant Grove went seven innings on the baseball diamond where they finished in a 2-2 tie but the Lady Mavericks came away with the win due to penetration.
Marshall now holds a record of 6-3.
“We ended up winning on one penetration to third base,” Marshall head softball coach Brent Achorn said. “With a timed tournament, that’s kind of the way we have to do it. We want to go 90 minutes and make sure the girls get as much playing time as they can and we went seven innings.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Achorn continued. “The girls are busting their tails, they’re working hard. A couple times they got their feelings hurt a little bit but we get onto them and they pick it right back up and we get the momentum going in the dugout. They’re a great group of kids and they’re working hard.”
Marshall finished the night with five hits. Caitlyn Ellenburg and Maggie Truelove each went 2-for-3 with one run. Nana Vences went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double. Vecnes also pitched the complete seven-inning game where she allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three batters.
Lexi Snyder went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and one run. Adi Koller came away with an RBI triple. Presley Humphrey went 1-for-3.
Marshall forced Pleasant Grove to go three up, three down in the top of the first inning. The first pitch of the bottom of the first went for a single hit by Caitlyn Ellenburg. She reached second a batter later when Maggie Truelove singled. They were each brought home on 2-RBI standup double from Vences who launched the ball to hit the leftfield wall. That gave Marshall a 2-0 lead after one inning.
McKolson became Pleasant Grove’s first base runner after being walked but Vences then recorded her first strikeout to end the inning. Coleman led off the bottom of the second with a single but she was tagged for the first out before a popup to the pitcher was the second out. That led to the third out with Marshall still leading 2-0.
Snyder singled for her team’s first hit of the game. Truelove reached with her second hit of the game but the Lady Mavs were unable to add to their lead.
Both teams went three up, three down in the fourth inning. Two outs were on the board when Caitlyn Ellenburg sent the ball rolling into right field for a standup double. However, that was followed by the third out of the inning as the Lady Mavs kept their 2-0 lead.
Snyder got her second hit with a one-out double in the sixth inning. She found her way home on an RBI triple. Koller was brought home on an RBI sacrifice from Smith. That tied the game up at 2-2.
Marshall went three up, three down in the sixth inning before Pleasant Grove did the same in the top of the seventh. Marshall was unable to break the tie as the two teams finished but the Lady Mavs escaped with the win.
The contest against Pleasant Grove came hours after the Lady Mavs fell to Lufkin due to time in a 6-5 final.
Marshall will be in action again at 8 a.m. against Grand Saline and will play the final game of the tournament against Atlanta at 6 p.m.