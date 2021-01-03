Saturday afternoon saw Marshall’s girls basketball team get into the win column with a 56-36 victory over Carthage in non-district action at Marshall Junior High’s Willie Todd Athletic Complex.
Are’Anna Gill led the Lady Mavs with 10 points. Katelynn Jones scored eight. Trinity Jacobs and Jordan Terry scored seven points each.
“It was a great team effort,” Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “It was a very encouraging performance as we jump back into district play next Tuesday against Longview.”
The contest against the Lady Lobos is set to take place in Longview for a 7 p.m. tipoff.