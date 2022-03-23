Sulphur Springs scored five of its six runs in the top of the third before Marshall scored its one run in the bottom of the inning as the Ladycats defeated the Lady Mavs in a 6-1 final. The Lady Mavs are now 9-12-2 overall and 1-3 in district play.
“Suphur Springs is a very pitching-dominant team,” Marshall head softball coach Amber Williams said. “Our defense was solid for the whole night, another game we didn’t have any errors and we were going against pitching that good, we just have to keep find ways to get runners on base and once we ca n get runners on base, we do a good job of scoring.”
Marshall was outhit 4-3. Maggie Truelove went 1-for-3 with the team’s only run. Caitlyn Ellenburg was 2-for-3. Wendy Esquivel reached on a walk. Ellenburg was the starting pitcher for the Lady Mavs as she allowed six runs on four hits, eight strikeouts, one walk and one home run.
“They didn’t necessarily crush the ball on us,” Williams added. “We’ve just got to limit our walks a little bit. When they put the ball in play, we had great defense and the balls we were able to play and get the out, we did. So I believe as long as we can hold them off, that will give us a bigger opportunity to score some runs. Having two games in a row of cleaning up our defense, if we can continue that good defense, continue that good focus and effort toward that, I feel pretty good about the remainder of our games this season.”
The Lady Mavs are slate to return to action Friday in Hallsville against the Ladycats in a Harrison-County rivalry matchup.