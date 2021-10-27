Tuesday night saw Marshall’s volleyball team fall on the road to the Texas High Lady Tigers with scores of 16-25, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 27-12 an a district record of 9-3.
Mahogani Wilson had 12 kills and two blocks. Claire Abney had 25 assists, 19 digs, three aces and one block. Isabella Emery had 24 digs and two aces. Mia Dunaway finished with eight kills, one block, 13 digs and one ace. Kamryn Turner recorded 11 digs and one ace.
Whitehouse and Hallsville will go head-to-head in a tiebreaker game Friday and the Lady Mavs will take on the loser in the bi-district playoff round. Time and location is to be determined.
Waskom
Waskom’s volleyball team came away with a four-set win over West Rusk Tuesday night with scores of 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Alaina Dyson had 17 kills and 12 digs. LaDaija Thomas had 28 digs. Jaynai Miles had 16 digs and two kills. Isabelle Phillips had three blocks and eight kills. Catherine Bailey recorded six kills and seven blocks. Anna Claire Reeves finished the night with 14 assists and 11 digs.
Waskom will play a warm up game today at 5 p.m. and will take on New Diana in bi-district.