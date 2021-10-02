Marshall’s volleyball team headed into Friday as the No.2 seed in district as it went up against the No. 1 team in the Texas High Lady Tigers who came away with a three-game sweep of the Lady Mavs to keep their spot at No. 1. The final scores of the night were 25-20, 25-22, 25-16.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 22-12 overall and 4-2 against district opponents. Texas High is 22-10 overall and 6-0 in district play.
Mahogani Wilson had six kills for the Lady Mavs while Mia Dunaway had two blocks and Are’Anna Gill had two aces.
The two teams went back and forth early in set one but the Lady Tigers piled it on and built a 6-2 lead. Marshall didn’t go away but found itself cutting its deficit to one point. Jaycee Kennedy slammed it down for a kill and that led to the Lady Tigers taking a 16-11 lead and forcing Marshall to call the first timeout of the game. After the timeout, Texas High sent the ball out of bounds to put Marshall within four points. The next point went to Marshall for wining a battle at the net. The Tigers continued to stacking up on points but moments later, a point from Gill put Marshall within three points, 19-16. A couple plays later, a Texas High serve landed out of bounds, cutting Marshall’s deficit to 21-19. A kill from Cy Hopkins made the score 24-20, putting the Lady Tigers just one point away from winning the first set. Hopkins threw down another kill for the 25-20 win in set one.
Texas High scored the first points of the second set before the next two went to Marshall to give the Lady Mavs an early lead. That lead was short-lived however, as the Lady Tigers built a 7-3 lead. The next four points went to Marshall as the game was knotted up at 7-7. The two teams exchanged points and were tied at 8 before the next two points went to Marshall to give the Lady Mavs a 10-8 lead. The game was quickly tied back up at 10-10. Marshall and Texas High were tied several more times in the set. The score was 18-18 before Texas High took a 20-18 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout. Moments following the timeout, Dunaway put Marshall within two points, 23-21. A Texas High hit went too far and out of bounds, making the score 23-22. However the next two points went to the Lady Tigers who sealed up the 25-22 win in set two.
Marshall jumped out in front 2-0 early in the third set but like in the two previous sets, the third set saw Texas High jump back in the lead. A pair of points from Lumpkin led to a 10-5 Texas High lead. Dunaway gave the Lady Mavs another point but the Lady Mavs still trailed by five. A block at the net by Bella Cherry led to Texas High taking a 19-8 lead. Mally Lumpkin’s kill put the Lady Tigers one point away but the next serve landed in the net to keep Marshall alive. Cherry threw down the final kill, making the final score 25-16, leading the Lady Tigers to the three-game sweep.
The Lady Mavs are off Tuesday and are slated to return to action Friday when they play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates to start the second half of district play. The Lady Tigers are set to host Pine Tree on Tuesday.