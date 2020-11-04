Lady Mavs fall to Hallsville: Tuesday night saw Marshall’s volleyball team fall on the road to the Hallsville Ladycats in four games with scores of 26-28, 25-23, 12-25, 10-25. The loss gives the Lady Mavs an overall record of 5-9 and a district record of 3-6.
Jordan Terry had seven kills and four blocks. Emily Ellenburg had eight kills while Caitlyn Ellenburg had 17 digs, 13 assists, two blocks and one ace.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday at home to host the Longview Lady Lobos. The varsity game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
FROM STAFF REPORTS