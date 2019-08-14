Just moments after winning its home opener Tuesday in a three-game sweep over New Diana, Marshall’s volleyball team was swept in three games by Harmony with scores of 22-25, 20-25, 15-25.
Marshall’s Caitlyn Ellenburg had 19 assists as Emily Ellenburg and Mahogani Wilson had five kills each.
“Overall, I was proud of the way we ran our offense,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said. “We spread it all around and several of our hitters had multiple kills. It’s just a matter of executing. We had very few errors. There were just a lot of balls that were kept in play and they weren’t free balls, they were swings, which is great. In the past they would have just been free balls.
“So we’re seeing growth and we’re definitely involving our middles more than we ever have, which is very exciting. We’re still trying to find that click and that gel, which is exciting to think about.”
Kinzee Settles gave Harmony the first lead but it was short lived as the Lady Mavs scored the next two to take a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Eagles jumped back on top before Mia Dunaway scored to tie it up at 3-3. That led to Marshall regaining the lead.
Settles slammed it down for a kill to tie it back up as the two teams went back and forth. A kill from Emily Ellenburg tied it up at 9 apiece and led to the Lady Mavs taking an 11-9 lead.
After building an 18-14 lead, Marshall forced Harmony to call timeout. Settles had a string of serves that led to the Lady Eagles taking a 20-19 lead and forcing Marshall to call timeout.
Harmony spread its lead to 23-21 before a ball landed out of bounds and put Marshall within one point.
The next ball didn’t bounce the Lady Mavs way as the Lady Eagles were just one point away from winning. The next serve saw them do just that as they sealed up the 25-22 victory in game one.
Game two saw Harmony score first but it didn’t take long for Marshall to tie it up at 1-1.
The next four points went to the Lady Eagles, making it 5-1. That’s where Marshall took its first timeout.
The Lady Eagles picked up where they left off and built a 7-1 lead.
The Lady Mavs were able to pull out a few points. A kill from Page made the score 9-6 and moments later, it was an 11-10 ballgame in favor of the Lady Eagles.
Harmony took control and built a 22-16 lead. The next three points went to Marshall, making it a 22-19 score and eventually 23-20.
A block by the Lady Eagles put them at game point as they sealed up the 25-20 win.
Harmony jumped to an early 7-2 lead in game three. A kill from Wilson led to the Lady Mavs cutting it to 7-5.
The Lady Eagles put it on cruise control and jumped to a 23-9 lead. Marshall scored the next six straight points to make it 23-15.
The next point went to Harmony to put them one point from a sweep. That point followed as the Lady Eagles sealed up the 25-15 win in game three.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday on the road against Liberty-Eylau.