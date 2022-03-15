Monday’s non-district contest between the Marshall and Carthage softball teams was bumped up to beat the rain but the Lady Bulldogs poured on the runs and defeated the Lady Mavs 16-3.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 8-11-2.
The Lady Mavs scored their three runs on eight hits. Maggie Truelove went 2-for-3. Ally Roberson was 1-of-3. Lauren Minatrea led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a home run. She was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Tierrani Johnson was 2-for-3 with one run. Wendy Esquivel was 1-for-3 with one run. Caitlyn Ellenburg got the start from the circle and pitched the first four innings where she threw 64 pitches, allowing four runs on two hits, struck out four batters and walked two.
She was relieved by Claire Godwin who pitched the final two innings, throwing 9 pitches, allowing 12 runs on nine hits, striking out one batter. Marshall was once again plagued by errors, committing 10 against Carthage.
Mallory Tutt was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. She threw all six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out three batters and walking one. Six Lady Bulldogs scored at least two runs against the Lady Mavs. Leadoff batter Aston Jones led the way by going 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBI. This includes the first of back-to-back home runs hit in the sixth inning.
The second of those homers came from Tessa Smith who was 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBI.
The Lady Mavs are slated to be back in action Friday in district play when they travel to Longview to take on the Pine Tree Lady Pirates at 6 p.m.