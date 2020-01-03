Marshall’s girls basketball team was unable to come away with its first district win Friday when it lost to the Jacksonville Lady Maidens at home in a 69-33 final.
The Lady Mavs are now 8-10 overall and 0-3 in district play. Jacksonville is now 3-0 against district opponents.
Kay Kay Jones led the team in scoring with 12 points and also had six rebounds and four assists. Maycee Griffin had three points, one rebound, one assist and one block. Armani Phillips and Trinity Watts each dropped in four points.
Trinity Jacobs scored three points. Jordan Terry had two points and three rebounds. Amayai Speaers scored three points. Kamryn Turner tossed in two points, pulled down eight rebounds and had one block. Serenity Jackson also added two points.
Grace Abercombie scored a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came on three-pointers. Kalessia Anderson was next in line for Jacksonville with 16 points. Tamia Tucker was after her with 11 points and Jakayla Young dropped in nine points and Trinya Matlock scored six points. Tyshera Gipson scored two points.
“I don’t think we played tough enough,” Marshall girls basketball coach Eric Woods said. “We have the talent to beat Jacksonville. Yes, Jacksonville is a very good team and probably the best team in our district but we have enough talent to where we can beat them but we’re just not at that point yet.
“We’re not tough enough. We’re not mentally tough enough, physically we’re not tough enough and we’re not an aggressive basketball team. I think our weakness tonight was after the first quarter, we became very passive and you can’t do that against a team like that.
“When they have good shooters and smart basketball players and size and length, you can’t be passive. You have to take the game to them and you’ve got to be aggressive and we didn’t.”
It didn’t take long for the Lady Mavs to score as they won the opening jump ball before Terry scored from down low. Spears knocked down a three to give Marshall 5-0 lead. Abercombie then drained a pair of threes to put the Lady Maidens on the board and gave them a 6-5 lead.
Tuner dropped in a bucket to put the Lady Mavs back in the lead. That was short lived, however as a free throw and a layup from Anderson gave the lead back to Jacksonville, 9-7. A Jacksonville jumper was followed by a three from Jones to put Marshall within one point.
Tucker scored Jacksonville’s final six points of the first quarter to give the Lady Maidens a 16-12 lead entering the second.
Tucker then scored her team’s eighth straight point to start the second quarter. Jones knocked down a field goal to put Marshall within four points before Anderson brought it back to six, 20-14.
Calderon launched a long three before Abercombie’s jumper gave Jacksonville its first double-digit lead of the night, 25-14. Jones brought it back to single digits with a floater down low. Abercombie drained a three
from the top of the key before adding a layup and then a jumper at the buzzer to give Jacksonville a 32-16 lead at the half.
Anderson went 1-for-2 from the foul line then knocked down a three from the corner and added a two to score the first seven points of the second half. Tucker added a two to give Jacksonville a 40-16 lead and forced Marshall to call a timeout.
Jacksonville continued to pour it on as the Lady Mavs first field goal of the second half came when Watts cut her team’s deficit to 49-18. Watts also scored the final points of the third quarter to make it a 53-21 game entering the fourth.
Phillips scored the first four points of the second fourth quarter before Anderson scored on the other end to make the score 54-25. Moments later, Jacobs made it 56-28 but a pair of Jacksonville field goals forced Marshall to call timeout down 60-28.
Jones tossed in a layup before Griffin scored her first points of the game on a three to make it 64-33. Abercombie drained a three on the other end before Anderson scored the final points of the game to seal up the 69-33 win for Jacksonville.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Tuesday when they take on Whitehouse on the road.