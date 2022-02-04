Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard scored 41 points to help her Lady Tigers spoil Marshall’s senior day with a 65-48 win over the Lady Mavs. Marshall is now 8-3 in district play while the Lady Tigers hold a perfect district record of 11-0.
“This senior group has been good,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “They’ve had their ups and downs but they’ve been great for our basketball program. Most of them have been committed for the three or four years they’ve been here. They’ve worked hard for the most part and they’ve helped build this program and get it to the point that it is today. I hate it that we couldn’t pull out a win against the No. 1 team in our district. I know many of them wanted it really, really bad but they’ve been tremendous for our basketball program.”
Aziyah Farrier dropped in 12 points for the Lady Tigers. Kendall Walker finished the day with four points. Conlee Zachry and Ella Cross each recorded three points. Jordyn Hargrave finished the day with two points.
Asia Smith led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 11 points, closely followed by JaKayla Rusk with 10 points. Alyssa Helton was next in line with seven points and right behind her was Serenity Jackson with six. Tierrani Johnson scored five points and Kamryn Turner scored four. DaNaijia Bradley and Are’Anna Gill each scored two points. Jakairi Blacknell tossed in one point.
Bradley found Johnson for the assist to score the first points of the day. Beard went a combined 3-for-4 on a pair of trips to the foul line to give Mount Pleasant its first lead of the game. Bradley put Marshall back in front with a layup and Turner added to it, making the score 6-3. Jackson found Asia Smith for the assist before Beard scored Mount Pleasant’s first field goal of the day. Farrier came away with an and-one to give the lead back to Mount Pleasant. Another bucket from Farrier gave her team an 11-8 lead. Johnson came away with an and-one of her own to tie it up at 11-11 with about 2:30 to play in the first quarter. Asia Smith made both her foul shots to give Marshall a two-point lead. She then drained a long two to double her team’s lead. However, the Lady Tigers knotted it up on a pair of trips to the line, making it 15-15 heading into the second quarter.
The first points of the second quarter came on a pair of free throws from Walker before Jackson tied it back up and gave Marshall the lead back with a pair of buckets. Rusk made both free throws on her next trip to the line. The two teams exchanged buckets, giving Marshall a 23-19 lead. Conlee drained a three from the corner just seconds before Rusk repaid the favor to break the tie and give Marshall a three-point lead. After each team made a trip to the free-throw line, the score was 27-26, Marshall. Helton gave her team a little breathing room with an and-one. Moments later, she rebounded a missed three throw and tossed it in for two. The final points of the first half came on an and-one from Farrier to cut Marshall’s lead to 34-32 at the half.
Cross scored the first points of the second half before a field goal from Gill and another from Turner gave the Lady Mavs a four-point lead. Beard added a bucket before Thornton found Farrier for the assist. That knotted the game up at 38-38. A free-throw and a field goal put the Lady Tigers back in front with a 41-38 lead. Marshall called timeout with 3:23 left in the third quarter. Asia Smith attacked the basket and was fouled, sending her to the line where she completed the three-point play to tie it up at 41. That was followed by back-to-back field goals and a free throw from Beard gave Mount Pleasant a five-point lead. A bucket from Helton and a fast-break layup from Asia Smith put Marshall back within one point. That was the final bucket of the third quarter as the score was 46-45 heading into the fourth.
Beard scored all of Mount Pleasant’s points in the fourth and the first nine points of the quarter to give the Lady Tigers the first double-digit lead of the game. Rusk scored Marshall’s first points of the quarter at the line to make the score 55-46. Another layup by Beard put Mount Pleasant back up by double digits before Rusk was sent back to the line where she made both free throws. Another three-point play by Beard led the Lady Tigers to a 65-48 win.
“From my observation, the ugly duckling reared its head,” Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said. “We lost our composure. We couldn’t control our emotions through different calls from the referees, through playing against a competitive team and that’s been our Achilles heel all season. I’ve done everything I can think of to continue to teach, motivate and encourage our young ladies how to play the game right way, keep a positive mind set, keep enjoying your part and continue to play with love for each other but we struggle to understand that concept. We’ll allow anger and frustration cause us to make mistakes. Anybody who watched that game tonight will probably quickly realize the minute we get frustrated, all skills and abilities go out the window and it’s unfortunate because we can be a very good basketball team but we’re just struggling to understand that concept.”
Marshall will return to action on the road Tuesday against Texas High. The winner will take the second seed in the playoffs and the loser will take the third seed. Mount Pleasant will be home against Pine Tree.