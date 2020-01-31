Marshall’s girls basketball team hung in there against Whitehouse on Friday night, but in the end, it was the Ladycats who came away with the 40-29 victory.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 10-16 and a district record of 2-9.
“It was definitely a very tough game. I would consider it a back-and-forth game. Like I told the young ladies, basketball is a ‘make or miss game.’ In the end, we didn’t make enough shots. We had a lot of shots that didn’t fall. We had a lot of shots underneath the basket that we did not finish.
“When you play against a disciplined team like Whitehouse, they’ll convert and they did. They hit a couple threes and they got a couple easy layups under the basket and that was the difference in the game.
“My hat goes off to Whitehouse. They’re a good program and they work really hard.”
Asia Smith led the Lady Mavs in scoring with eight points and had four steals. Amayai Spreas had seven points, four rebounds and a steal. Kay Kay Jones had two points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Kamryn Turner had two points, 11 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Maddie Herrington led Whitehouse with nine points. Khayla Simmons was right behind her with eight and Makayla Moore dropped in seven and Suzzanna Moran finished the night with six.
The first points of the game didn’t come until 3:25 was left in the first quarter when Trinity Watts scored from under the basket. A pair of Moore free throws tied the game up at 2-2 before a jumper at the free- throw line from Machila Dews gave the Ladycats their first lead of the night.
Herrington drained a three to add to that lead. Morrow tossed in a shot off the glass as the buzzer sounded to make it a 7-4 ballgame entering the second quarter.
Moran scored the first points of the second quarter before Spears cut her team’s deficit to three points. Moran added another bucket before Spears did the same on the other end, this one coming from beyond the arc to make it a two-point game, 11-9 in favor of Whitehouse.
Aleiah Johnigan tied it up with a layup before a Whitehouse three before Thompson knocked down a long two. That gave the Ladycats a 16-11 lead.
Morrow went 2-for-2 from the foul line to make it a three-point game. With about a second left, Moore drained a three from the corner that found its way into the net to give the Ladycats a 21-13 halftime lead.
Smith knocked down a pair of buckets to score the first four points of the second half and put Marshall within four points, 21-17.
Moments later, Watts put Marshall back within three before Smith picked off a pass and took it back the other way for a layup, putting Marshall within one point, 22-21.
After a Whitehouse free throw, Spears threw up a floater to tie the game up at 23 apiece.
Turner rebounded a missed shot and went back up with it for two to give Marshall its first lead since it was 2-0. Dews then tied it back up on the other end, making it 25-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Turner scored the first points of the fourth quarter by banking it off the glass. That put Marshall back on top, 27-25.
The lead went back to Whitehouse when Thompson drained a three. Herington added a two before Jones cut it down to one before Simmons fired up a three from right in front of her bench. The ball found its way into the net to give the Ladycats a 33-29 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout with 1:53 remaining.
Moran rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two, spreading Whitehouse’s lead to 35-29.
The Ladycats put it on cruise control from there and sealed up the 40-29 win.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday when they take on Pine Tree on the road. Whitehouse will play host to Lufkin.