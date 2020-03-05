Despite jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Marshall Lady Mavs were unable to pull off the road softball victory against White Oak on Tuesday night as they fell to the Ladynecks in an 8-2 final.
The Lady Mavs are now 11-4 overall.
The Lady Mavs finished the night with 11 hits. Adriana Vences went 2-for-3 with a home run. Cate Truelove scored Marshall’s other run as she went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Emily Ellenburg went 2-for-3. Chloe Buchanan and Maggie Truelove, Liz Palmer and Caitlyn Ellenburg each had one single.
Adriana Vences pitched all six hits where she allowed eight runs on 17 hits and seven errors, walking one batter and striking out one.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action in tournament play today in Elysian Fields’ Brandon Goyne Memorial Softball Classic. The tournament will tip off with Marshall vs. Pine Tree at 1 p.m. before taking on Pleasant Grove at 2:15. Games have been rescheduled due to rain.
Marshall will take on two different Harrison County teams Friday when it goes up against Harleton at 9 a.m. and then faces Elysian Fields at 10:45 a.m. Marshall will play its final games of the tournament Saturday against Kilgore and then at 12:30 vs. Atlanta.