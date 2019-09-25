Marshall’s volleyball team was unable to avoid a three-game sweep of the Lufkin Lady Panthers on the road Tuesday night when the Lady Mavs fell 20-25, 20-25, 19-25. Marshall now holds an overall record of 15-13 and a district record of 2-2.
Chloe Buchanan led her team with 11 digs on the night. Jordan Terry had five kills and Mia Dunaway came away with three aces. In the Lady Mavs’ four games during district play, Terry leads the team with 30 kills. Mahogani Wilson leads the team in blocks with 10. Buchanan has 42 digs while Dunaway has 10 aces to lead that category. Caitlyn Ellenburg has 91 assists against district opponents.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they travel to take on Whitehouse on the road. Action is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. They will have a pair of home games next week when they play host to Jacksonville on Tuesday and then John Tyler on Friday.