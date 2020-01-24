Marshall’s girls basketball team hung with Lufkin for a while but eventually, the Lady Panthers pulled away and came out with a commanding 56-32 win over the Lady Mavs. The loss sets Marshall back to 2-7 overall while Lufkin is now 8-1 against district opponents.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with 10 points. Kay Kay Jones was behind her with seven points and Maycee Griffin tossed in five as Trinity Watts came away with four points. Kamryn Turner, Serenity Jackson and Lytivia Morrow all recorded two points apiece.
Lufkin’s Tori Coleman led the game in scoring with 17 points. Alecia Rivera-Scott was next in line with 13. Aaliyah Menefee dropped in nine points while Courtnee Morgan recorded eight points. Nimah Alexander finished with four while Anayia Cottrell and Kelby Coutee scored two points each and Brookelyn Fowler had one.
Griffin went 1-for-2 from the line to give the Lady Mavs the first lead of the game. Coleman launched a three from the corner to give Lufkin its first lead then on her team’s next possession, she tossed up a shot in the paint to give the Lady Panthers a 5-1 lead.
Lufkin continued to pour it on and scored the next six points to jump out to an 11-1 lead, forcing Marshall to call timeout. Marshall added three points at the free throw line to make the score 14-3 entering the second quarter.
Watts scored the first points of the second quarter. Cottrell followed that up with a pair of free throws to give the Lady Panthers a 10-point lead. Jackson brought it back down to eight but Coleman’s layup made the score 18-8. Griffin came up with a loose ball and took it all the way for a layup to make it 20-12. A bucket from Morrow was followed by three from Coleman and another from Menefree. That gave Lufkin a 26-14 halftime lead.
Jones scored the first points of the second half on a layup and Smith added a layup of her own to put the Lady Mavs within single digits, 26-18. Coleman brought it back to double digits. Lufkin kept its steady lead around eight to 10 points before Rivera-Scott drained a three to spread her team’s lead to 33-22. Coleman came away with an and-one before Fowler added a free throw and Morgan added a layup. A three from Rivara-Scott gave Lufkin
a 20-point lead, 42-22. Morrow went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line before Rivera dribbled behind her back and tossed the ball into the net. Menefree then scored the final points of the third quarter to make it 46-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Morgan made both shots on her next trip to the foul line to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Smith followed that up with a bucket, making the score 48-26. Smith went 1-of-2 on free throws and added a layup to make the score 50-29. Alexander scored her first points of the night and pulled down a defensive rebound on the other end of the court before scoring her second bucket of the night. Lufkin added a free throw before Jones scored the final points of the game as the Lady Mavs fell in a 56-32 final.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Lady Maidens. Lufkin is slated to play host to Nacogdoches.