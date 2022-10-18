Pine Tree recognized its spot in a tight playoff race as it entered Tuesday night’s District 15-5A home volleyball match against Marshall, and ultimately enhanced its chances with a 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 home sweep at the Pirate Center.
The Lady Pirates improved their season record to 22-18 and district mark to 6-6 with two league matches to play, while the eliminated Lady Mavericks dropped to 20-20 and 2-10 respectively.
Marshall scored the first two points of the match, but Pine Tree immediately responded with a 7-0 run. The Lady Pirates took their first lead of the night on one of Charlie Wedding’s early serves, and Carmen Chatman helped expand their advantage to 7-2 when she set up Laney Schroeder’s score.
Pine Tree later grew its lead to 16-8 because Schroeder provided a trio of kills, and both Jalen Scroggins and Ja’Naysha Gipson added scores.
Chatman contributed 23 digs and two aces in the match, Wedding produced 22 digs and one ace, Scroggins earned 13 digs and three aces in the match, Schroeder finished with eight digs, and Gipson added four digs.
Marshall started to heat up enough to cut its gap to 17-14 late, but Pine Tree hung on to earn a 25-17 first set win. Scroggins earned a point on one of her serves, and Chatman set up one of Ewoma Ugbini’s two late points.
Pine Tree built on its early win when it earned a 5-2 lead in the opening minutes of the second set. Scroggins and Madelyn Barkley teamed up for an early block and Chatman set up a Scroggins’ score to give the Lady Pirates an early 3-1 edge.
Claire Abney provided Marshall with an early kill, but Schroeder and Ugbini immediately responded with back-to-back Pine Tree kills.
The Lady Mavericks remained competitive enough to tie the score at 10-10, and later take leads at 11-10 and 16-14. Caitlyn Ellenburg set up an Abney score during that stretch, and Are’Anna Gill added a block at the net.
But, Pine Tree leaned on a late 11-4 run to earn a 25-20 victory. Chatman scored on a serve, and Gipson was aggressive enough near the net to score a point.
Chatman then added another point and also set up a Barkley score before Scroggins’ late kill served as the final point of the period.
Marshall presented more of a challenge in the third and final set, and ultimately jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the period. The Lady Mavs set the tone early with the collective block from Abney and Shannon Mills.
Pine Tree eventually found its footing again, and built up a 22-18 advantage because of a block from Scroggins and a pair of kills from Schroeder.
Marshall received late answers from Gill, Ellenburg, and Isabella Emery to extend the match, but late mistakes ultimately cost it in a 27-25 defeat.
Ellenburg produced 16 assists, 14 digs and five kills in the Lady Mavericks’ loss. Meanwhile, Emery finished the night with 30 digs and 24 serve receptions, and Gill recorded nine kills and four digs.
T. HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — The Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 road win against No. 7 ranked Hallsville on Tuesday.
Lauren Pyle had 21 assists, nine digs and two kills in the loss for Hallsville. Macie Nelson added eight digs, Leah Conley a kill and a dig, Maci Mahan three kills and two digs, Cate Thomas five kills and two blocks, Annabelle Sutton five digs, Olivia Simmons five kills, Savanah Sutton, Presley Johnson and Charli Baker two digs apiece, Chloe Wright five kills and three digs and Teagan Hill five aces, five kills and four digs.
TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: TATUM — The No. 9 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles got 33 assists and six digs from Abby Sorenson on the way to a 25-6, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over Waskom.
Aundrea Bradley had two kills and two digs for Tatum. Kamdyn Scott finished with 10 kills and five digs, Kaysen Foster five kills and three digs, Myra Andrade eight kills and two digs, Kerrigan Biggs three kills and two blocks, Janiya Kindle four kills and six digs, Karly Stroud 11 digs, Kaylei Stroud six kills, 10 digs and eight aces and Camryn Milam three assists.
Alaina Dyson finished with eight kills, eight assists and eight blocks in the loss for Waskom. Jaynai Miles had five kills, six digs and two blocks, Anna Claire Reeves seven assists and four kills, Ellen Nuner two kills and two blocks, LaDaija Thomas five service receptions and four digs and Jada Spencer six digs.