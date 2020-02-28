Marshall’s softball team went 1-1 in the opening day of the White Oak Tournament Thursday with an 8-2 win over Kilgore and a 3-1 loss to White Oak.
“In the first game, we made adjustments late in the game, but we made adjustments,” Marshall head softball coach Alli Shepperd said. “In this last game, we did not make any adjustments, so that’s why we scored just one run.
“The pitching has been great today,” Shepperd added. “Nana (Adriana Vences) pitched the first game and Caitlyn (Ellenburg) pitched the second game.”
The Lady Mavs came away with six hits in their second game of the day as they went up against a tough pitcher in Morgan Benge who earned the win from the circle and struck out 13 batters. Caitlyn Ellenburg was 2-for-2 with a home run and a double. Chloe Buchanan went 2-for-3.
Cate Truelove singled for the first hit of the game against the host. She advanced to second when Buchanan reached first but that was as close as Marshall came to scoring in the first inning as a third Lady Maverick struck out swinging.
The Ladynecks got one hit in the bottom of the first but Marshall’s defense didn’t allow any runners past first base as the two teams headed to the second inning still in search of their first run.
Caitlyn Ellenburg led off the top of the second and sent the ball sailing over the left-field wall for a home run to give the Lady Mavs a 1-0 lead. A couple batters later, Griffin batted for a single to advance Vences to third. Maggie Truelove then reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. The inning ended with Benge’s sixth strikeout.
Marshall forced White Oak to go three up, three down in the bottom of the second to take things to the top of the third.
The next run came in the bottom of the fourth when the Ladynecks got on the scoreboard. Lillian Sclia was walked before being brought home on an RBI base hit from Kelsi Wingo to tie it up in the fourth inning.
White Oak loaded the bases in the fifth inning. Emma Purcell reached on a fielder’s choice and was brought home on an RBI single from Bailey Owens. Bogenschutz singled and was brought home on a sacrifice from Lexi Dodson to give the Ladynecks a 3-1 win.
“Offensively, we’re very talented but young and we have to learn to make adjustments at the plate,” Shepperd said. “They can hit everything. They just have to learn that. So I’m hoping that the amount of at bats that we get this weekend, that they get to make that adjustment.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action in the tournament at 9 a.m. today when they go up against Royse City. Then at 10:45, they will take on Pleasant Grove before going head-to-head with Palestine Westwood at 5 p.m. Marshall will play its final game of the tournament Saturday at 12:30 against Ore City.