After winning the Spring Hill tournament this past weekend, Marshall’s girls basketball team added to its win streak with a 42-35 victory on the road over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
The Lady Mavs now hold a record of 6-4 on the season.
Maycee Griffin led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 16 points. She also had three steals and pulled down two rebounds. Kay Kay Jones was right behind her in scoring with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds. Jordan Terry scored four points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four blocks.
“I’m really encouraged by our effort,” Lady Mavs’ first year head coach Eric Woods said. “I feel like the girls are really starting to get comfortable with the system, getting more comfortable with being aggressive, playing active and playing fast and I think it’s starting to show.”
Woods added he’s pleased to see his team build its chemistry.
“I think that’s a huge part because as a team, we’re starting to figure out our roles,” Woods offered. “We’re figuring out how each person can be successful and help the team win and I think it’s really starting to show on the court. The communication offensive and defensively is getting much better.”
The Lady Mavs will return to action Friday for its final game before starting district play.
“We play Henderson here Friday, then we start district next week,” Woods added. “We’ll have Nacogdoches and then Friday we’ll go to Lufkin. Then we have the Hallsville tournament during the Christmas break, so that kind of breaks it up. We’ll have four games and they’ll be four pretty tough games.
“I feel very good going into district,” he continued. “I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride. I feel like as a team, our identity is starting to take form and shape. I feel really good about our last three or four games and how we’re constantly improving each game. We still have different areas where we need to improve but I really like the attitude. I really like the focus and I really like the effort the ladies are giving.”
Friday’s game vs. Henderson is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.